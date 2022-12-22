Leonard Signing Pic 1.jfif

Iroquois West senior Cannon Leonard, right, poses for a photo with his brother, 2022 Raiders alumnus Clayton Leonard, on Wednesday at the high school’s gymnasium in Gilman. Cannon signed his National Letter of Intent with Iowa football Dec. 21, roughly one year after Clayton did the same with Bret Bielema’s Illinois football program.

 Provided

GILMAN — Cannon Leonard sported a black polo with thin, horizontal white stripes on Dec. 21, as he addressed attendees to his college signing ceremony from a spot on the Iroquois West gymnasium basketball court.

Stitched into that short-sleeved shirt were a golden Iowa Hawkeyes logo and a similarly colored Nike symbol.

