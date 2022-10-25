The Iroquois West High School Cross Country team emerged from the IHSA 1A Kankakee Regional with the boys’ individual regional champion and both the boys’ and girls’ teams advancing to the 1A Elgin Sectional, according to information provided.
Bryson Grant performed as expected by winning the boys’ race and becoming the first ever Regional Cross Country Champion in Iroquois West history. While it was not one of Bryson’s better runs, he finished his 3-mile race in 15:54, one minute and 20 seconds ahead of the 2nd place finisher. The boys’ team would end up placing 7th out of 9 teams, with only the top 7 teams moving on to Sectionals. Damian Alvarado improved upon his season record by running 19:31 and placing 22nd out of 65 runners. Daygan Williams was the next Raider in, placing 46th and running 21:32. Jake Kocher and Oliverio Ochoa placed 53rd and 57th with times of 22:23 and 23:29, respectively.