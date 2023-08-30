The Iroquois West boys and girls golf teams participated in a golf match with Fisher at Brookhill golf course in Rantoul on Aug. 29. The Fisher boys scored 190 to IW’s 201. Meet medalist was Fisher’s Kameron Kiogima with a 42. Low shooter for IW was Tyler Read with a 44 followed by Collin Tilstra 46, Wyatt Herscher 49, Bryce Rogers 62, Ashton Ehmen 64, and Vincent Rinkenberger 70.
Neither of the girls teams had enough players for a team score. Jaidyn Ashline was the meet medalist with a 55. Paige Miller turned in a score of 71. Low shooter for Fisher was Emily Coutter with a 60.
Noteworthy highlights of the match was Wyatt Herscher turning a season best score of 49. Tyler Read was able to chip in for birdie on hole 12.