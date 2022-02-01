Iroquois West hosted the Hoopeston Area Lady Cornjerkers Jan. 27.
The teams were evenly matched and went into the half tied at 22.
As the clock wound down on the third quarter, Hoopeston Area pulled ahead and went into the final quarter with a 28-31 lead over Iroquois West.
Hoopeston Area widened their lead and focused on retaining possession of the ball during the final minutes of the game.
Iroquois West put in a valiant effort to close the score gap, but were unable to pull even with Hoopeston Area.
Hoopeston Area went onto win 45-38.
Ilyana Nambo led Iroquois West with 10 points scored. Ella Rhodes put up eight points with five steals and three rebounds. Shea Small scored seven points and had nine rebounds. McKinley Tilstra scored six points.
For Hoopeston Area, Claire Dixon led the team in scoring with 16 points and three assists. Klaire Pilcher also stood out for the Lady Cornjerkers finishing the game with a double-double by scoring 15 points and 14 rebounds.