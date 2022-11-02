Iroquois West football fans turned out in droves to support the Raiders in their Class 1A first-round playoff match Saturday in Gilman.
Iroquois West reached the score board first with a touchdown in the first quarter and held Dakota scoreless for the second quarter.
The Raiders went into halftime ahead 7-0.
Dakota started their comeback in the third quarter with a touchdown and a two-point conversion, but Iroquois West scored their own touchdown to keep their lead going into the final quarter.
Dakota found the end zone once more for a touchdown and secured their lead with a two-point conversion to eventually take home the 16-14 playoff victory.
John Ahlden paced the Raiders (7-3) with 117 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown. Ahlden (20 tackles), Jace Pankey (15 tackles) and Trystyn Schacht (14 tackles) led the defensive effort for Iroquois West.