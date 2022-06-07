Clayton Leonard, Cannon Leonard and Bryson Grant represented Iroquois West High School, as well as Iroquois County, at the 1A IHSA State Track Meet Finals this past Saturday.
All 3 athletes took home medals and All-State honors, according to information provided. The 3 Iroquois West track athletes also combined for a total team score of 15 points, which was good enough for 15th place as a team out of 78 schools who scored at least a point.
Bryson Grant led the scoring with a 4th place finish in the 1600 meter run finals. Bryson ran a person record of 4:23.34, which also surpasses his previous Iroquois West High School record. Clayton Leonard scored his points in the Shot Put with a 5th place finish in the Shot Put finals, while his brother, Cannon Leonard, ended up in 6th place in the Discus. Bryson and Cannon are only Juniors, so they will be back for hopefully another successful track season next year. Clayton, a Senior, moves onto the University of Illinois, where he will join the ILLINOIS football team.