The Iroquois West boys golf recently earned the title of regional champions for the first time in the school's history.
IW's Kade Kimmel led the charge at the event taking home first place overall with a score of 80. Teammate Ryan Tilstra followed with an overall score of 84 to get second place while Jack McMillan ended his day with a 97. Kyler Meents picked up a score of 96, while Jack Pree finished with a 101 score. Evan Izquierdo finished with a 100.
The IW boys will next play in sectionals on Oct. 13 at Ironhorse Golf Club in Tuscola.
Also advancing to sectionals was Watseka's Jordan Schroeder who took third place overall at regionals with a score of 89. Teammate Zachary Hickman will join Schroeder at the sectional tournament after penciling in a 95 score to take eighth overall at regionals.
For Clifton Central, Jay Lemenager will advance after shooting a 92 to take fifth place at regionals.
Cooper Frerichs of Milford will also advance. Frerichs finished in seventh place at regionals with a score of 94.