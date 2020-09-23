The Iroquois West boys' golf team picked up two victories at Shewami on Sept. 21.
The boys took on Donovan and Tri-Point and managed a 182 score to take the first place spot. Donovan finished with a score of 190 while Tri-Point rounded the night out with a score of 213.
IW's Ryan Tilstra was medalist during the match with a score of 42 while Tri-Point's Tyler Platz finished in second place with a 43. Iroquois West's Kade Kimmel earned a 44 for his day to take the number three spot.
The win gave IW a record of 19-3 on the season before they headed to Willow Pond to face off with Fisher to earn their 20 team victory with a score of 181 over Fisher's 217.
Tilstra was once again medalist, finishing his day with a score of 41 followed by teammates Kade Kimmel and Jack Pree with scores of 44 and 47, respectively.
The IW girls battled Watseka and Tri-Point on Sept. 21 where they suffered defeat, picking up a score of 224 to Watseka's 195.
Medalist was Natalie Schroeder who finished with a 40, two shots ahead of Anna Duden of Armstrong. Adelynn Scharp of IW followed with a 45 score as teammate Taylor Talbert had the only other round in the 40s with a 49.