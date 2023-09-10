The Iroquois West boys golf team participated in a three team golf match with Hoopeston and Bismarck Henning Rossville Alvin (BHRA) at Hubbard Trail Country Club Sept. 8.
BHRA came out on top with a team score of 177. Hoopeston took 2nd with a 208 and IW finished with a 214. Meet medalist was BHRA’s Jordan Johnson with a 42. Tyler Read led the way for IW with a 46 followed by Collin Tilstra 49, Bryce Rogers 59, Wyatt Herscher 60, Ashton Ehmen 63, and Vincent Rinkenberger 67. The 67 by Vincent sets a personal best for the season so far.