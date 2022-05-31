Several athletes from area schools competed in the Class 1A State Track and Field Meet in Charleston May 26-28.
Four track and field team members from Iroquois West and Milford qualified for the meet.
Milford senior Spencer Wells qualified with a 1.85m score in the Class 1A High Jump.
Iroquois West junior Bryson Grant qualified in the Class 1A 1600 meters with a time of 4:30.99.
Iroquois West junior Cannon Leonard qualified for state with a 48.46m throw in Class 1A discus competition.
Iroquois West senior Clayton Leonard qualified in two categories: shot put, with a 15.27m and discus with a 43.98 m.
Wells placed 15th in the Class 1A High Jump preliminaries at state with a 1.85m.
Grant advanced to the finals in the Class 1A 1600 meters with an eighth place finish in the preliminaries with a 4:28.69. He would place fourth in the Class 1A 1600 meters finals with a personal record time of 4:23.34.
Clayton Leonard advanced to the finals by place fifth in the Class 1A Shot Put preliminaries with a 15.75m. He would place fifth in the finals with a 15.82m.
In the Class 1A Discus preliminaries, Cannon Leonard would place third with a 47.70m while Clayton Leonard placed 15th with a 43.52m. Cannon Leonard advanced to the discus finals and placed sixth with a 47.70m.
In the team category, Iroquois West placed 15th with a team score of 15 total points.