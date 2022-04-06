In baseball
- Iroquois West 10, Momence 3. The visiting Raiders (1-2) acquired their first win of the season by fending off a nonconference opponent. IW used a five-run seventh inning to make the final score more lopsided, also ensuring that Lucas Frank‘s five innings of 11-strikeout pitching wouldn’t go to waste. Frank produced two hits, two RBI and two runs offensively for the Raiders, who netted two hits and three RBI from Rylan Pheifer and two RBI from Kyler Meents.
- Milford 5, Cissna Park 1. The Bearcats only gave up two hits and kept their perfect record intact with a road Vermilion Valley Conference win. Payton Harwood threw four shutout innings and struck out two, while Beau Wright threw three innings of no-hit relief, striking out three. Nicholas Warren went 2 for 3 with one RBI, while Owen Halpin was 2 for 2 with three runs scored for Milford (4-0). Gavin Spitz and Gavin Savoree each had a hit for the Timberwolves (2-2).
- Milford 8, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 7. The host Bearcats (5-0) trailed 7-2 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, but they used a six-run outburst to stun the Buffaloes (1-2) in VVC action. Nicholas Warren’s two hits, two walks, one RBI and one run served an important purpose for Milford, as did Adin Portwood’s three walks, one RBI and one run. Sawyer Laffoon, Max Cook, Caleb Clutteur and Nicolas McKinley each added one RBI as well. Cameron Steinbaugh homered, drove in five runs and scored twice for G-RF/C, which added two hits and one RBI from Kaden Mingee and another RBI from Cale Steinbaugh.
- Olympia 7, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6. The visiting Panthers (4-3-1) nearly completed a comeback after trailing 7-0 through five innings, but they came up short in this IPC thriller. Jeremiah Ager drove in three runs for PBL, which collected single RBI from Jacob Gronsky and Noah Steiner plus two hits and two runs from Aiden Johnson.
- Schlarman 12, Cissna Park 11. The visiting Hilltoppers (1-2) tallied five runs in the top of the seventh inning and then held off the Timberwolves (2-3) for a VVC victory. Schlarman produced just five hits but benefited from six walks and six fielding errors by Cissna Park. Ricky Soderstrom’s three RBI and three runs led the Hilltoppers, who took in two RBI from Adam Watson, two hits from Dillon Hemker and two runs apiece from Chris Brown, Peyton Kuemmerle and Noah Berryman. Damian Renteria drove in two runs for the Timberwolves, who gained two hits and three runs from Malaki Verkler, two hits and two runs from Ryan King and nine walks as a team.
- Westville 12, Hoopeston Area 0. Ethan McMasters authored a four-inning one-hitter for the visiting Tigers (5-4) as they secured their fourth consecutive win, this one versus the Cornjerkers (3-6) in VVC action. McMasters walked one and struck out eight during his pitching effort, and he also scored two runs on offense. Some of Westville’s offensive leaders were Bryce Burnett (three RBI, three runs), Landen Haurez (solo home run, two runs scored) and Luke Johnson (two RBI). Derek Drayer put up Hoopeston Area’s lone hit and also struck out three batters in one inning pitched.
In softball
- Bloomington Central Catholic 10, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. PBL battled Central Catholic to a scoreless draw through three innings, but the Saints rallied for 10 runs in the next three to win the Illini Prairie Conference game. The Panthers (1-6) managed just two hits for the game, with middle infielders Carly Mutchmore and Aubrey Busboom both singling off Central Catholic starter Emily York.
- Bradley-Bourbonnais 22, Hoopeston Area 1. The Cornjerkers (3-3) were stumped in a Rantoul Tournament first-round contest despite one hit and one RBI from Riley Miller. Maddie Barnes contributed one hit and three stolen bases for Hoopeston Area, and Brylie Cox chipped in one hit and two stolen bags.
- Chillicothe IVC 5, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. The Panthers only could manage five hits during an Illini Prairie Conference game that took place at the Louisville Slugger Complex Dome in Peoria. Carly Mutchmore went 2 for 2 to lead PBL (1-7).
- Georgetown-Ridge Farm 12, Milford/Cissna Park 4. Bailee Whittaker continued her strong start to the season — both at the plate and in the circle — as the visiting Buffaloes (2-3) surged past the Bearcats (3-2) in a VVC matchup. Whittaker homered, doubled and drove in four runs to key the G-RF offense, and she logged 10 strikeouts in throwing a complete game. Gentry Howard (three hits, three RBI, three runs), Makaelyn Lagacy (four hits, two RBI) and Claire Renaker (two hits, one RBI) also chipped in with their bats. M/CP was hampered by four errors in the field. Abby Storm’s three hits, one RBI and three runs led an output that also included Emmaleah Marshino’s two hits, one RBI and one run.
- Olympia 11, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. The visiting Panthers (1-8) were no-hit by their IPC opponent, with single walks by Carly Mutchmore, Devani McClatchey and Charley Ulrich accounting for PBL’s total offense across five innings.