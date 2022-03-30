In baseball
Bearcats romp to home victory
MILFORD — Sawyer Laffoon recorded two hits and four RBI from the leadoff spot to push the Milford baseball team to a 12-3 victory against Yorkville Christian on Saturday.
Max Cook’s three hits and two RBI also aided the Bearcats (2-0), who picked up two runs scored from each of Nicholas Warren, Adin Portwood and Beau Wright on their home field. Wright also struck out five batters on the mound in two innings of work in this nonconference triumph.
- Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10, St. Teresa 7. Noah Steiner went 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored as the host Panthers (3-1-1) built a 10-0 lead through three innings before hanging on for the non-league triumph. Aiden Johnson doubled and drove in three runs for PBL in its second consecutive win. Ty Graham (two RBI), Jeremiah Ager (one RBI, two runs) and Kayden Snelling (two hits, two runs) also stepped up for the Panthers offensively.
- Cissna Park 12, St. Anne 1. Damian Renteria tossed 42/3 innings of two-hit ball and struck out four to help the host Timberwolves (2-0) take care of their nonconference opponent in five innings. Gavin Spitz (triple, double, one RBI, three runs scored), Bryce Sluis (two hits, two RBI, one run) and Brayden Bruens (one hit, two RBI, one run) led the Cissna Park offense.
- Milford 5, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. The visiting Bearcats (3-0) used two-run fourth and seventh innings to beat the Panthers (3-2-1) in a nonconference game. Payton Harwood, Adin Portwood and Nicholas Warren teamed up to allow just three hits and no earned runs while striking out 14. Warren had two hits and Nicolas McKinley’s drove in one run for Milford. Jeremiah Ager had PBL’s lone RBI.
In softball
- Clifton Central 9, Watseka 3. Sydney McTaggart hit two doubles for the visiting Warriors (1-2), who couldn’t find enough runs in this nonconference setback. Brianna Denault and Allie Hoy each had two hits, with Denault contributing a double.
- Iroquois West 10, Tri-Point 3. The visiting Raiders (2-0) scored at least one run in four separate innings en route to a five-inning, non-league victory. Jersey Fowler, Maggie Thorne and Lily Garcia each drove in one run for IW, which snagged two hits apiece from Fowler and McKinley Tilstra. Aubrey Wagner struck out five batters in three innings pitched as well.
- Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16, Milford/Cissna Park 6. The host Panthers (1-4) booked their first win of the season, upending the Bearcats (3-1) in six innings of non-league play. Lorena Arnett’s three hits and two RBI got the fun started for PBL, while the trio of Mackenzie Swan, Devani McClatchey and Charley Ulrich kept that going with two hits and two RBI apiece. Ulrich and Morgan Uden each scored three runs. Brynlee Wright’s three hits, one RBI and two runs was a highlight for M/CP, as were two hits and one RBI apiece from Abby Storm and Emmaleah Marshino.