The IHSA 1A Elgin Cross Country Sectional will be well represented by Iroquois County this coming Saturday, according to information provided. The Iroquois West Runnin’ Raiders are sending both their girls’ and boys’ teams to compete, while Watseka will be sending an individual boy runner.
The Iroquois West boys’ team includes Bryson Grant, one of the premier cross country runners in the state and the newly crowned IHSA 1A Kankakee Cross Country Regional Champion. Daygan Williams, Oliverio Ochoa, Jake Kocher and Damian Alvarado round out the Iroquois West boys’ team.
Watseka’s lone cross country runner, Drew McTaggart, punched his ticket to Sectionals by placing 5th overall at the Regional and was the first individual boy runner selected to the Elgin Sectional. Drew ran 17:20 at the Kankakee Regional, a mere 6 seconds away from a second-place finish.
On the girls’ side, the Iroquois West Lady Raiders placed 6th out of 7 teams, to punch their ticket to the Sectional. The IWHS girls’ team includes Samantha Hartke, who competed at the IHSA State Cross Country meet last year. Other members of the Lady Raiders include Gretchen Willms, Alexa Jancola, Riley Klump and Tiphaine Arcas. If any of these Iroquois County athletes are lucky enough to make it out of Sectionals, they will run November 5th at the IHSA State Cross Country meet in Peoria at Detweiller Park.