The IHSA 1A Elgin Cross Country Sectional will be well represented by Iroquois County this coming Saturday, according to information provided. The Iroquois West Runnin’ Raiders are sending both their girls’ and boys’ teams to compete, while Watseka will be sending an individual boy runner.

The Iroquois West boys’ team includes Bryson Grant, one of the premier cross country runners in the state and the newly crowned IHSA 1A Kankakee Cross Country Regional Champion. Daygan Williams, Oliverio Ochoa, Jake Kocher and Damian Alvarado round out the Iroquois West boys’ team.

