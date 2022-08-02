The Illinois Nuscotomec Mad Sturgeons won over San Antonio Texans 11-3 July 30. The group, who were playing in the Palomino World Series July 29-Aug. 1 in Laredo, Texas, finished the tournament at 1-2.

Earlier on July 30 the team lost to Southern Cali when the team came from behind and won the 9 a.m. game 6-5.

