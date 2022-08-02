The Illinois Nuscotomec Mad Sturgeons won over San Antonio Texans 11-3 July 30. The group, who were playing in the Palomino World Series July 29-Aug. 1 in Laredo, Texas, finished the tournament at 1-2.
Earlier on July 30 the team lost to Southern Cali when the team came from behind and won the 9 a.m. game 6-5.
The team first played on July 29, losing to Laredo.
The team is managed by Steve Cantway and coaches Any Czako and Jim Crosswell.
Ty Berry, Conner Bell and Lucas Frank are the Iroquois County players. The team also has players from Bishop Mac, Bradley-Bourbonnais High School, Kankakee High School and Herscher High School. They include Levi Crosswell, Brady Bertrand, Nolan Czako, Cody Freitas, Michael Freitas, Jairus Harris, Caleb Kendregan, Caden Martin, Jason Moore, Tyler Murray, Landon Provost, Kevin Schroer, Isaac Stipp, and T Sykes.