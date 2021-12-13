This past summer Coach Barry Bauer, who is also the athletic director at Watseka, was checking the wins and losses of his coaches trying to determine if they would pass any milestones during the upcoming season. During that search he learned that he was creeping up on 500 wins. Coach Bauer was sitting on 492 career wins.
Covid created a lot of questions for coaches coming into this season. The same was true for the Warriors. Watseka met Momence in the Cissna Park Tip-off and the end result was a 53-4 rout of Momence. They followed up that game with another blowout win. This time it was over Tri-Point and they won 54-7. This trend of blowing out teams has continued. They had a couple of close wins with games against Armstrong and Milford. The prevailing thought coming into the game against Herscher was that they would most likely win. Sure enough, they pounded their opponent 54-32. This team, who approaches each game with an almost business like demeaner, didn’t realize that this victory held a little more significance. It was their coaches 500th victory.
Coach Bauer grew up in Cissna Park with his wife Jody. There he played both softball and basketball. He went on to study education at Benedictine University. He played basketball and baseball for the Eagles. Following college he coached at his alma mater for one year as an assistant before accepting a position to coach freshman basketball. He stayed at Watseka for eight years before leaving for a position at Fulton High School. While at Fulton Bauer led the Steamers to 163 wins and a .741 winning percentage. He returned to Watseka in 2002 to lead the boys program. In 2014 he took over the girls coaching responsibilities where he has amassed 166 wins to date and a .786 winning percentage.
Games are not the only things that Bauer has won. His accolades include four IHSA Boys Regional Championships and three IHSA Girls Regional Championships. Bauer has been named coach of the year by the IBCA nine times between his middle school and high school teams. In 2019, Coach Bauer was elected to the IBCA Hall of Fame for his accomplishments in coaching.
Bauer has an impressive list of accomplishments but that doesn’t drive him to continue coaching. He looks at the impact he has had on his players and assistants. If a player leaves his program with a deeper love for the game, well that is enough for him.
The Warriors have a lot of season left with 16 games. Coming down the final stretch Bauer will look to get contributions from Sophomore Guard Haven Meyer who runs the point. Raegan Gooding, Alli Hoy and Sydney McTaggart provided senior leadership that is essential to a post season run. They tip off against Chrisman on the road December 16, 2021. In a Covid shortened season the Warriors ended last year’s campaign with a record of 17-1. Losing is not something they do often.
Coach Bauer is married to Jody Bauer and together they have three daughters, all who played for Watseka, Taylor, Maddison and Kennedy.