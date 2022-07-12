We’re still more than a month away from the first local high school football game, but here’s how preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS views the area’s 36 programs at this time:
Arcola
Nick Lindsey’s Purple Riders turned in a 9-3 record last season that included a trip to the Class 1A postseason’s quarterfinals. Opening with rival Tuscola always is a challenge, and resurgent Reed-Custer in Week 2 should make for a test. Arcola swept its Lincoln Prairie Conference slate last fall and will need to work hard to do so again, especially against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in Week 7.
Argenta-Oreana
The Bombers had a difficult fall of 2021, as they lost four games and forfeited five more. A-O boys’ basketball coach Clay Hauerberg is now in charge of football, meaning it should be well-run.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
The clear story for Ryan Jefferson’s Knights is Illinois commit Kaden Feagin. But ALAH’s 5-5 record and Class 2A playoff berth last year was created by many athletes. The Knights return nearly all of their starters on both sides of the ball. Tri-Valley offers a stern test in Week 1, and the Weeks 4-6 stretch of Tri-County, Cerro Gordo/Bement and Arcola — all at home — is paramount.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Mark Dodd’s Blue Devils boasted an undefeated regular season before stumbling in the Class 2A postseason’s second round. BHRA graduated an exceptional senior class, so visiting Clifton Central in Week 1 is no gimme. Having to travel to Catlin and face Salt Fork in Week 6 also could be a tough task. But we should expect the Blue Devils to fare well.
Blue Ridge
Matt Schubert’s Knights picked up one victory during the previous 8-man campaign, against a Metro East Lutheran team they’ll see in Week 2 this season. Blue Ridge opens against Schlarman, which didn’t play last fall. So there’s a good chance for the Knights to start strong.
Centennial
Kyle Jackson’s Chargers made major strides in their most recent season, going 6-5 and winning a Class 6A playoff game. Expectations should be high despite a good group of starters graduating. Centennial’s first four games all are winnable, and the Chargers are lucky to avoid Normal Community. Weeks 6 through 8 against Bloomington, Peoria Notre Dame and Collinsville — all on the road — will show a lot about the team.
Cerro Gordo/Bement
Nick Walker’s Broncos narrowly missed last year’s postseason at 4-5. Week 1 foe Red Hill struggled to keep a team on the field last season, so that’s a good starting point for CG/B. The Broncos also need to grab some wins against the group of Tri-County, Villa Grove, Sangamon Valley and Argenta-Oreana.
Champaign Central
Tim Turner’s Maroons were young last season as they went 2-7. They’ll hope varsity repetitions for those underclassmen pay dividends. Starting with a three-game road trip is daunting, especially with Normal West and Normal Community included. Weeks 5 through 9 offer more chances at victory, and Week 9 versus Peoria Richwoods could be huge.
Clinton
Ron Bass’ Maroons dealt with COVID-19 issues and an up-and-down offense en route to just one win last fall. Playing in the Central Illinois Conference is never easy, but they’ll hope to rebound.
Danville
Marcus Forrest’s Vikings started with three wins in their first five games last fall but never earned another contested victory. Belleville West, Peoria Manual and Bloomington in Weeks 1, 3 and 4 offer chances for Danville to start similarly in 2022. Midseason trips to Centennial and Normal Community will serve as a grind.
Fisher
First-year Bunnies coach Carrick MacDonald won’t be allowed to ease into his initial games with the program, which opens with back-to-back road games at Villa Grove and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Fisher snagged just one win last fall and will need to work hard to improve this year.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman
Dwayne Grider’s Buffaloes were kept out of the win column last season. Their Week 1 game at Watseka could provide some early momentum in the Vermilion Valley Conference, as the 2021 Warriors also struggled.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
This will be the first Falcons’ season without Mike Allen as coach since 2000. Chad Augspurger is tasked with leading GCMS back to the playoffs after a 4-5 previous mark. Three road games in their first four games isn’t the easiest start, but getting to face Eureka, Tri-Valley and Forreston at home is more fortunate.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac
Matthew Leskis’ Cornjerkers need to seize upon the momentum created by earning their first playoff berth since 1993 last season. Landing three home dates through Weeks 1 through 4 — versus Iroquois West, Momence and Watseka — is optimal. Closing with Salt Fork and BHRA is not quite as kind.
Iroquois West
Jason Thiele’s Raiders ended a playoff drought last fall by qualifying for the first time since 2006. Knocking off HA/A-P in Week 1 would be a quality start to their follow-up. Visits to Momence, Clifton Central and Dwight could play heavily into IW’s playoff eligibility, as will avoiding BHRA.
LeRoy
BJ Zeleznik’s Panthers didn’t pile up many points last fall on their way to a 3-6 mark. It seems feasible that they could open 2022 with a pair of wins against Central A&M and Heyworth. That’d be important, as Ottawa Marquette, Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Ridgeview/Lexington wait later.
Mahomet-Seymour
Jon Adkins’ Bulldogs advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals last year before falling to Morton and return nearly all of their starters. The Bulldogs can avenge their lone loss of last season right away, as they host Morton in Week 1. A challenge against Quincy Notre Dame awaits in Week 6. Otherwise, M-S looks poised for a big fall in the Apollo Conference and beyond.
Milford/Cissna Park
Clint Schwartz’s Bearcats started slowly last season before rattling off six wins in a row. M/CP should experience more success this fall and benefits from getting to host Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, Martinsville and St. Thomas More.
Monticello
Cully Welter’s Sages were stout in 2021, notching an 8-3 record and winning one playoff game. A healthy chunk of starters did graduate, so newcomers will need to prove themselves. Getting to do that against St. Joseph-Ogden in Week 1 is a fun opportunity. Hosting Milwaukee Academy of Science in Week 3 is different, and Week 9’s game with Unity should be important.
Oakwood
It’s the first go-round for former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Cameron Lee as his alma mater’s head coach. Oakwood is trying to improve upon a 2-7 ledger last year. Opening with Momence could allow the Comets to jump out of the gates, but the VVC won’t be forgiving overall.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
The Panthers continue to be solid under Josh Pritchard, finishing 7-4 with one playoff win last season. They fared well in their first Illini Prairie Conference exposure, so we should expect more of that in 2022. PBL is hosting five of its first six games and could be 5-0 leading into a Week 6 matchup with Prairie Central.
Prairie Central
Speaking of Andrew Quain’s Hawks, they were a steady 8-3 last season with one postseason victory. They’ll be tested in Week 1 with visiting Unity. A three-game span against PBL, Mercer County and Monticello across Weeks 6 through 8 may play a big factor in their postseason fate.
Rantoul
The Eagles are trying to get back in the win column for the first time since 2018 under first-year coach Scott Quinlan. Peotone in Week 1 and Pontiac in Week 3 offer the best opportunity for success.
Ridgeview/Lexington
Hal Chiodo’s Mustangs stunned prep football fans by turning a 5-4 regular-season record last fall into a Class 1A semifinals berth. Some key pieces from that run will return. Having to travel for games with Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Tri-Valley and Eureka isn’t especially desirable, though.
St. Joseph-Ogden
Shawn Skinner’s Spartans are attempting to finish better than 5-5 for the first time since 2015. They draw three 2021 postseason qualifiers in a row to start — Monticello, Unity and Prairie Central — so they’ll need to be on top of their game.
St. Thomas More
Nathan Watson’s Sabers graduated quite a few important players from last season’s 5-5 team that qualified for the 8-man playoffs. Decatur Lutheran, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland and Polo offer no respite in the first three weeks this year.
Salt Fork
Joe Hageman’s Storm turned in a 6-4 mark last fall and maintains many of its top athletes. Dwight, Momence and Seneca offer winnable games in the first three weeks, and Salt Fork benefits from home dates with BHRA, Westville and HA/A-P.
Schlarman
The Hilltoppers didn’t play last season and now are led by former Westville coach Bob Lehmann. Schlarman stays at home Weeks 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7. Blue Ridge offers a good measuring stick in Week 1.
Sullivan/Okaw Valley
John Bertetto’s team played just two games last fall before turning to a junior-varsity schedule, so staying on the field in a varsity capacity is important. Newton and Nokomis as Week 1 and 2 foes offer no breather before CIC action.
Tri-County
Thomas Blake is in his first season overseeing the Titans, who finished 3-6 last season. They’ll need to be better than 2-5 in LPC games to enter the playoffs. Starting with four home games is a nice perk.
Tuscola
Andy Romine’s Warriors experienced a weird 2021 fall season, as they lost three games under extremely close circumstances and dropped out of two more because of COVID-19 problems. So Tuscola probably could’ve been a playoff team but wasn’t afforded the chance. That makes 2022 a revenge tour, starting with a tough two-step of Arcola and Cumberland. Visiting St. Teresa in Week 7 is always a test, too.
Unity
Scott Hamilton’s Rockets advanced to the Class 3A state title game last season, providing valuable experience to this year’s returnees. Of which there are a fair number. Unity will need to be ready right away, as trips to Prairie Central and St. Joseph-Ogden aren’t friendly. This middle of Unity’s schedule is a bit softer.
Urbana
Edmund Jones’ Tigers contested one varsity game before turning to the junior-varsity stage amid a shorthanded roster last year. Jones’ athletes are fortunate to open with three games at home.
Villa Grove
Heath Wilson’s Blue Devils clawed into the playoffs at 5-4 last season, as they sit right in the middle of the LPC. How they fare versus Cerro Gordo/Bement, Argenta-Oreana, Sangamon Valley and Tri-County is crucial to their postseason outlook.
Watseka
Max Fransen takes over a Warriors outfit that won a forfeited game, lost three consecutive games and didn’t play its final five games. The back half of this year’s schedule is more friendly than the front. Opening with Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman isn’t the worst thing.
Westville
Guy Goodlove’s Tigers went a respectable 7-3 last season, and they return some of the athletes key to making that record happen. Back-to-back home games against Seneca and Watseka to start this fall is favorable. Needing to travel to Oakwood, Salt Fork and BHRA is not, but Westville should be able to make the playoffs again.