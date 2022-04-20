In baseball
- Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 18, Hoopeston Area 9. BHRA trailed 4-0 entering the bottom of the second inning, but the Blue Devils responded with 11 runs in their half of the inning to take a convincing lead en route to a home win. Dawson Dodd had the big hit in the inning, capping the 11-run frame with a grand slam. He finished 3 for 5 with four RBI. Drake Nelson (2 for 5, three RBI), Amani Stanford (2 for 4, two RBI) and Tuff Elson (2 for 5, RBI, three runs scored) also contributed for BHRA (9-5). Derek Drayer (3 for 4, two RBI) and Nick Hofer (3 for 5, RBI, three runs scored) paced the Cornjerkers (5-9).
- Iroquois West 5, Hoopeston Area 4. The Raiders (5-3) came out on top in a VVC thriller on Friday as Damon Fowler racked up four RBI and Peyton Rhodes added an RBI single. Ryan Pheifer singled twice, scored twice and walked twice. Elliot Martinez pitched five scoreless innings, giving up five hits. Lucas Frank went four innings on the mound, fanning five batters, while giving up four runs and six hits. Nick Hofer pitched six innings for the Cornjerkers (5-10), striking out eight batters and giving up six hits, while also recording three hits of his own, including a triple. Grant Morgan recorded two RBI singles, and Ben Brown and Ryker Small also singled twice, with one of Small’s hits driving in a run.
- Unity 11-10, Hoopeston Area 0-0. Blake Kimball and Thomas Cler each put together a solid pitching effort to propel the host Rockets (16-2) to a nonconference doubleheader sweep of the Cornjerkers (5-12). Kimball allowed just two hits in five innings during Game 1, walking none and striking out six. He helped his own cause with two hits, three RBI and two runs at the plate, and Unity also benefited from Dillon Rutledge’s two hits, one RBI and two runs and Damian Knoll’s two RBI. Grant Morgan and Ryker Small each notched a hit for Hoopeston Area in the opener. Cler ensured the Rockets’ win streak grew to 13 when he permitted just one hit in three innings pitched during Game 2, walking two and striking out three. Kimball (two hits, two runs), Tyler Hensch (three hits, three RBI) and Austin Langendorf (two hits, two RBI) were Unity’s offensive standouts in this game. Small and Wyatt Eisenmann each provided one hit for the Cornjerkers in their second defeat of the day.
- Hoopeston Area 3, Oakwood 1. Derek Drayer largely shut down his opposition, pitching the host Cornjerkers (6-12) to a VVC victory over the Comets (7-6). Drayer also offered two hits and one RBI as a hitter for Hoopeston Area, which landed two hits and one RBI from Ben Brown plus one hit and one RBI from Keygan Field.
In softball
- Hoopeston Area 24, Iroquois West 2. The Cornjerkers (6-9) rode an offensive wave to their first VVC win this season as Alexa Bailey went 2 of 4 with three RBI, including a triple and a double. Madison Barnes had three hits — including a double — and an RBI. Brylie Cox tripled and singled, scoring three runs, while Tori Birge walked four times and scored four runs. Makhia Colunga gave up three hits in a complete game, while fanning nine batters. Izzy Lunt hit an RBI single, while Caitlin Huff and Abby Kraft singled for the Raiders (3-5).
- Hoopeston Area 11, Oakwood 1. The host Cornjerkers (7-10) rolled past the Comets (2-13) in a VVC showcase. Logan Watson cracked a home run and drove in four runs for Hoopeston Area, which saw Madison Barnes triple among three hits, Riley Miller contribute four RBI and Makhia Colunga drive in two runs.
- Lexington/Ridgeview 12, Hoopeston Area 0. The host Cornjerkers (6-10) were shut out in this nonconference matchup.