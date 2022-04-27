Watseka and Hoopeston Area softball players showcased their offensive skills during Monday’s game in Watseka.
Tied at eight going into the seventh inning, Hoopeston Area added 12 runs to their score to go on to defeat Watseka 20-8.
Hoopeston Area’s Macy Warner put up a home run and had four RBI while Maddie Barnes also homered and had three RBI.
Barnes also picked up the win on the pitching mound for Hoopeston Area.
Watseka’s also had a productive day with Briana Denault hitting a home run and racking up two RBI during the game. Sydney McTaggart went three for four with a double and two RBI. Elena Newell also picked up a solo home run for Watseka.