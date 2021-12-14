After a fourth quarter filled with back-and-forth lead changes, Monday night's Iroquois West Holiday Tournament match-up between Hoopeston Area and Clifton Central came down to the final seconds of play.
Hoopeston Area had held a secure lead for much of the game, holding Clifton Central to single digits until the third quarter, but Clifton Central had slowly chipped away at Hoopeston Area's lead and pulled ahead as the fourth quarter went on.
The teams traded leads several times as the clock wound down on the game.
Clifton Central's Gracie Schroder sunk a shot to put the Comets ahead 34-33 with 13.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Hoopeston Area got the ball to Adasyn Jones as the seconds ran down.
Jones made a break for the basket and delivered a lay-up that put the Lady Cornjerkers ahead 35-34 with two seconds to go.
Clifton Central made a desperate run down the court, but didn't have enough time to get a shot off as time ran out.
Hoopeston Area took home the 35-34 win.
Jones led the Cornjerkers in scoring with 11 points and three steals. Kaitlyn Lange had nine points and two steals for Hoopeston Area.
Clifton Central's Alana Gray had 10 points. Emma Skeen put up seven points for Clifton Central. Gracie Schroder had six points. Allison Cox had five points.