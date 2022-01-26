The Hoopeston Area High School Cornjerkers boys’ basketball team hosted Cissna Park High School Tuesday night.
The Cornjerkers and Timberwolves traded leads throughout the first half of the game.
Cissna Park outscored Hoopeston Area 15-13 in the first quarter, but the Cornjerkers pulled ahead in the second quarter and went into the second half with a 26-24 lead.
Hoopeston Area pulled ahead in the third quarter by outscoring Cissna Park 20-11.
Facing a 46-35 deficit going into the fourth quarter, Cissna Park stepped up and outscored Hoopeston Area 16-12 in the final quarter, but couldn’t pull ahead of the Cornjerkers.
Hoopeston Area defeated Cissna Park 58-51.
Hoopeston Area senior Ben Brown led the Cornjerkers in scoring with 26 points. Sophomore Owen Root had 11 points, junior Anthony Zamora had eight points, senior Nick Hofer and junior Preston VanDeVeer each had six points and sophomore Mason Rush had one point.
Cissna Park senior Malaki Verkler led his team in scoring with 22 points. Junior Gavin Spitz had nine points, sophomore Tyler Neukomm and senior Gavin Savoree each had six points, junior Ethan Huse and freshman Colson Carley each had three points and junior Gabe Bohlmann had two points.
The Timberwolves will be back in action Friday when they host Oakwood at 6 p.m. They will then travel to Milford for a 6 p.m. Feb. 1.
The Cornjerkers will travel to take on BHRA Friday for a 6 p.m. They will return to action Jan. 31 when they travel to Milford for a 6 p.m. They will then travel to Iroquois West for a 6 p.m. game Feb. 1.