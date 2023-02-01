More than 30 years after he helped create the Clifton Central Athletic Hall of Fame, Dr. Dale Hastings was inducted into it Saturday night.
In front of a packed crowd and prior to the night’s varsity boys’ basketball game between Clifton Central and Milford, Hastings was honored for his many contributions to the athletic history of Clifton Central.
Hastings got his start in teaching at Clifton Central and coached at the school for 15 years.
Hastings, who attended schools in Villa Park, Ottawa and Highland before graduating from Highland High School in 1975, earned his bachelor’s degree from Greenville College in 1979 in the field of education.
He began his teaching career at Clifton Central High School and spent 14 years teaching there.
In 1996, he earned his master’s degree from Eastern Illinois University in school administration.
From there Hastings would move into administration and took a position as Dean of Students and Athletic Director at Manteno and later served as Junior High School Principal in Watseka and High School Principal in Grant Park.
He continued his education by earning a CAS degree from Lewis College in 2003 and then an educational doctorate degree from National Louis University in Chicago in 2009.
Hastings to came to Milford as superintendent of both the elementary and high school districts in 2005. The districts would later unify in 2014.
Hastings has earned a wide-variety of honors and positions during his career. These include: three-time president of Kankakee-Iroquois County Principal Association; Committee Chair for State Membership for the Illinois Principals Association; President of the Corn Belt Division of the Illinois Association of School Administrators (IASA); Alan Lemon Award for Outstanding Principal of the Year by the Kankakee County School Administrators Association; Superintendent of Distinction by the IASA for the Corn Belt Region.
Hastings served in education for 40 years and he spent 15 of those years coaching at Clifton Central. He coached junior high basketball and track as well as high school football, basketball and baseball. He was head baseball coach for 11 years. Upon leaving Central, he had the most career wins for baseball in school history.
According to the Saturday’s Central Athletic Hall of Fame program: “In 1991, Hastings designed and developed the Central Hall of Fame. He felt it was imperative that the athletes of Central understand the greatness that came before them, walking the same hallways and using the same lockers, diamonds, fields and courts being used to this day; and to seize the qualities of those great individuals. With strength of tradition, boldly push forward to victory in all ares of life.”
During his acceptance speech, Hastings regaled audience members, many of whom had been coached by Hastings during their athletic careers, with stories and lessons from his time as a coach.
One dealt with a second baseman who missed an easy out and who tried to make to his coach about why he missed it.
More from this section
“And the coach said ‘Wait! There’s two types of people in the world: those that get it done and those that don’t. Those that get it done find a way. Those that don’t always find an excuse,’” he said. “So for everybody who is here tonight, and for all the athletes that are here tonight especially, you find a way. The bottom line is this: find a way to get it done.”
Hastings implored the students and athletes in the crowd to learn about the history of their school and the athletes who came before them.
“You want to know these people who came before you and did so much,” he said.
Hastings spoke with the Times-Republic following his speech and said he didn’t go into coaching to be honored like this so it felt overwhelming to be recognized for his work.
“You never do stuff like this to be honored,” he said. “You do stuff like this because you’re helping kids. That’s why we’re in public education. For me, I guess the word is overwhelming. I know that we tried hard and we did a lot of good things, but you know to come back and have people say ‘You did such a things…’”
Overall, Hastings said the experience was humbling.
“It’s great to be recognized,” he said. “It’s humbling as can be. And people say that all the time, but, man, it’s true. These are just great people.”
Hastings recalled working on the bylaws for the hall of fame in the 1991-92 school year and he believes the first induction was in 1992 or early 1993.
“I never thought about 30 years from now,” he said.
Hastings appreciates that the Hall of Fame has continued for so long.
“What I’m really glad about is that it has endured,” he said. “That it’s such a positive instrument for kids to hang onto. It’s such a positive culture to help create in the school system. That’s what I love about it.”
Asked how it felt to see so many of his former players and fellow coaches, Hastings said it was great to have the chance to see them again.
“It’s great to see them,” he said. “To see them and to know they’re doing well. They always say ‘Oh, Coach Hastings, I remember when you said this…’ or ‘Remember that practice or that game or this and that.’ But here’s what I never get a chance to say: ‘Yeah, there’s me and you guys, but there’s you guys and me.’ That highway ran both directions. I love this place. I love these people.”