Hoopeston Area 46, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44. The fourth-seeded Cornjerkers (18-13) did just enough to defeat the sixth-seeded Panthers (9-21) in Monday’s second semifinal at Gibson City.
Bre Crose (11 points), Claire Dixon (10 points) and Maddie Barnes (nine points) keyed Hoopeston Area’s offense, while PBL was fueled by the 1-2 punch of Emily Robidoux (21 points, three three-pointers) and Trixie Johnson (20 points, 14 of 15 from the free-throw line).
Class 2A Momence Regional
Oakwood 49, Iroquois West 46. Jaydah Arrowsmith tallied seven of her game-best 24 points in the third quarter for third-seeded Oakwood on Monday, allowing the Comets to overcome a 35-24 halftime deficit and secure a semifinal win against the fifth-seeded Raiders.
Arrowsmith drilled four three-pointers for the Comets (17-15), who gained 13 points from Addie Wright and will face second-seeded Bishop McNamara in Thursday’s 7 p.m. regional final.
Ilyana Nambo (20 points, four three-pointers) and Shea Small (19 points, five threes) did the heavy lifting for IW (16-15).
Class 1A Salt Fork Regional
Tuscola 61, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 41. Three players reached double figures for the top-seeded Warriors (31-1) on Monday as they dispatched the seventh-seeded Buffaloes in a semifinal game in Catlin.
Sydney Moss led that trio with 17 points and was joined by Ella Boyer (14 points) and Harley Woodard (13 points). Tuscola draws Salt Fork in Thursday’s 7 p.m. regional final.
G-RF (15-12) picked up a game-high 19 points from Kendall Roberts plus 13 points from Addi Spesard.
Salt Fork 47, Armstrong-Potomac 19. Alexa Jamison scored 30 points as she led the fourth-seeded Storm to a semifinal win against the fifth-seeded Trojans on Monday.
Brylie Smith added eight points for Salt Fork (20-7), which recorded its fourth win of the season over A-P (22-10).
Nearly all of the Trojans’ scoring came from Kyla Bullington, who powered to 15 points.
Class 1A Milford Regional
Milford 46, Normal Calvary 40. The ninth-seeded Bearcats (6-25) outlasted the 10th-seeded Knights in a quarterfinal tilt at Milford, moving on to Monday’s regional semifinal versus top-seeded Cissna Park.
Cissna Park 58, Milford 17. Addison Lucht dropped 20 points on Monday as the top-seeded Timberwolves (26-5) blitzed the ninth-seeded Bearcats (6-26) in semifinal action.
Brooklyn Stadeli (12 points, six rebounds) and Mikayla Knake (seven points, four assists) also starred for Cissna Park, which will face Ridgeview in Friday’s 7 p.m. regional final.
Ridgeview 52, Lexington 50. The fourth-seeded Mustangs (13-18) qualified for the regional final by holding off the fifth-seeded Minutemen in Monday’s second semifinal.
Class 1A Mt. Pulaski Regional
Mt. Pulaski 53, Le Roy 27. The sixth-seeded Panthers (16-14) were outscored 11-2 in the second quarter, leading to a semifinal loss Monday against the second-seeded host.
Molly Buckles (10 points, four rebounds), Emily Bogema (nine points) and Haley Cox (five assists, four steals) were Le Roy’s leaders in defeat.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 53, Heyworth 40. The third-seeded Broncos (22-8) took care of business against the fifth-seeded Hornets in Monday’s second semifinal, advancing to Friday’s 7 p.m. regional title bout with Mt. Pulaski.
Class 1A Grant Park Regional
Watseka 53, Tri-Point 33. The second-seeded Warriors (23-7) handled the seventh-seeded Chargers in Monday’s semifinal, advancing to Thursday’s 7 p.m. regional final versus third-seeded host Grant Park.
Becca Benoit logged a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double for Watseka to go with eight points from Brianna Denault.
Clifton Central defeated host Momence in the opening round of the regional tournament Feb. 11. Clifton Central would go onto face Kankakee (McNamara) in the semifinals. Clifton would fall to Kankakee 38-29.
Iroquois West took on Oakwood in the semifinals Feb. 13. Iroquois West dropped a tough loss to Oakwood 46-49. The Raiders were led by Ilyana Nambo with 20 points followed closely by Shea Small with 19. The Raiders finished their season with an overall record of 16-15.