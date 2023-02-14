Hoopeston Area 46, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44. The fourth-seeded Cornjerkers (18-13) did just enough to defeat the sixth-seeded Panthers (9-21) in Monday’s second semifinal at Gibson City.

Bre Crose (11 points), Claire Dixon (10 points) and Maddie Barnes (nine points) keyed Hoopeston Area’s offense, while PBL was fueled by the 1-2 punch of Emily Robidoux (21 points, three three-pointers) and Trixie Johnson (20 points, 14 of 15 from the free-throw line).

