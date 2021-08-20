DANVILLE–The Falcons traveled to Turtle Run Golf Club to compete against the Blue Devils of Bismarck-Henning High School. Turtle Run provided a beautiful back drop for a GCMS victory. The Falcons defeated the Blue Devils 181-198.
The Falcons' Connor Engel shot the low round for the match recording a score of 39. Jack Schultz shot a 46 followed by Ryan Carley with a 47. Leighton Meeker (43) turned in the low round for the Blue Devils. Nick Garmon had the next lowest score carding a 46 for Bismarck-Henning.