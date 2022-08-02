Fransen

Watseka Warriors Head Coach Max Fransen is looking forward to the first day of practice, which is Aug. 8.

 Photo by Carla Waters

The new head coach of the Watseka Warriors football team is looking toward the first day of practice, which is Aug. 8.

Max Fransen said this is the dead week where students and coaches don’t work together before practices start but he is still preparing for next week when he can start working with the team.

