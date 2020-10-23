The Watseka Warriors high school football program have organized a “Watseka Warrior Flag Football” program taking place through the month of October on the high school practice field.
The event began on Oct. 10 and will run through the 31 and is spearheaded by the Watseka Warriors’ head football coach, Aaron Hilgendorf.
Student athletes from fifth to eighth grade are invited to attend, with the cost of the event free to all, however, all kids are required to have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian to participate and masks are required when social distancing is not possible on the field.
The program teaches the young athletes about the fundamentals of offensive and defensive positions, as well as individual. They also learn the concepts of pass coverages, routes and route concepts.
At the end of each day, the team also participates in a 7on7 game to to utilize what they have been learning.
“We divide teams in each age group and play flag 7on7 at the end of each session,” said Hilgendorf.
“Those games have been very competitive and we are seeing improvements. It’s been a lot of fun to see the younger kids learning football together and competing together. I’ve loved it all.”