The Watseka Warriors won the football home opener Aug. 26 at Blake Field, defeating Georgetown Ridge Farm 45-18.

Watseka scored first and didn’t let up in the first quarter. Georgetown’s pass was intersected by Watseka’s James Newell (12) who went in for a touchdown at the 11:07 mark. The point after kick by Davinci Lane (5) was good to make it 7-0 in Watseka’s favor.

