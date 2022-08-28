The Watseka Warriors won the football home opener Aug. 26 at Blake Field, defeating Georgetown Ridge Farm 45-18.
Watseka scored first and didn’t let up in the first quarter. Georgetown’s pass was intersected by Watseka’s James Newell (12) who went in for a touchdown at the 11:07 mark. The point after kick by Davinci Lane (5) was good to make it 7-0 in Watseka’s favor.
Anthony Shervino (6) ran for 14 yards a few minutes later to score another touchdown. The point after kick was no good and the score was 13-0 Watseka.
Lane then ran 25 yards for a touchdown to make the score 19-0, which is how the first quarter would end.
In the second quarter, Shervino ran for a 69-yard touchdown and Lane’s point after kick was good to make it 26-0 Watseka. Watseka would score again a few minutes later when Brady Walwer (1) ran three yards for a touchdown and Lane’s point after kick was good, making it 33-0.
Walwer completed a pass to Dane Martin (81) for 29 yards and a touchdown with 11 seconds to go to the half. The point after kick was no good and the Warriors were up 39-0 at the half.
Walwer started things off for the Warriors in the third quarter, completing a pass to Shervino for 14 yards and a touchdown. The point after kick was no good, but Watseka was leading 45-0.
Georgetown scored at the 1:14 mark in the third quarter with an eight-yard run touchdown. Their point after kick was no good and the score was 45-6 Watseka.
Georgetown scored again in the fourth, and again their point after kick was no good, making the score 45-12 in Watseka’s favor.
Georgetown scored again with 48 seconds left in the game and the point after kick was no good, taking the score to 45-18 in Watseka’s favor which is how the game ended.
Walwer had 83 yards passing and two touchdowns. Shervino had 99 yards rushing, while Lane had 80 yards rushing. Evan LaBelle had 26 yards rushing and Walwer had 14 yards rushing.
Warriors tackling included Michael Barwegan - 5 - five solo; Eli Shay - 4.5 - 4 solo, one assist; Walwer - 4, 4 solo; Lane - 4, 4 solo; Shervino - 3, 3 solo; Aidan Morris - 3, 3 solo; Myles Lynch 0 3, 3 solo; Clay Smith - 2.5, 2 solo, one assist; Dominick Thomas, 2, 2 solo; Quinn Starkey, 2, 2 solo; LaBelle, 1, 1 solo; Andrew Shoemaker, 1, 1 solo; Dane Martin, 1, 1 solo.
Newell had two interceptions.
The Warriors’ next game is Sept. 2 when they travel to Westville for a conference matchup at 7 p.m.