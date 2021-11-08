ABINGDON—The Iroquois West Raiders continued their quest for postseason glory when they traveled to Abingdon, Il to take on the Tornadoes of Abingdon-Avon High School. The Tornadoes entered the matchup riding a perfect 9-0 record.
The Tornadoes started the game with the ball and wasted no time finding the endzone. It took just six plays for them march down the field and score. Drake Dejaynes ran for 15 yards to get the touchdown and then punched it again for the two point conversion. The first drive for the Raiders went nowhere and they were force to punt. Abingdon again took the ball down the field punching it in again on the ground. The two point conversion was successful. The Raiders found themselves down 16-0. Their next series again went four and out. They were forced to punt. The Tornadoes, mixing the run and the pass, drove the ball down the field. This time they found the endzone through the air. The first quarter ended with the Tornadoes up 24-0.
Iroquois West had the ball to start the second quarter. Trystyn Schacht, looking at third and four was able to secure the first down. John Ahlden got in on the fun catching a Sam McMillan pass for another Raider first down. Auston Millerwas the next target for McMillan and it ended in another Raider first down. Schacht found the endzone on fourth and one ending the Tornado shut out. The Raiders converted the two point conversion. The score was Abingdon 24, Iroquois West 8. The joy was short lived for the Raiders. Abingdon scored two more times before halftime pushing the Tornado lead to 32 points, 40-8.
The Raiders were able put together a scoring drive coming out of the intermission. Schacht, Miller Ahlden took turns moving the ball downfield. Miller ran it in for the score. After the two point conversion the Tornadoes still had a sizeable lead. Second half mistakes cost the Raiders. Iroquois West had a touchdown erased due to a block in the back call. Three plays later they would turn the ball over when a McMillan pass was intercepted by Kellen Hook. They took advantage of the turnover ending their next drive adding adding eight more points to the scoreboard.
The Raiders had few bright spots in the second half. One occurred when Gabe Alvarez found Aiden Tilstra for a 65 yard touchdown pass. Abingdon would score one more time in the fourth quarter pushing their advantage to 55-22. A Raider fumble on the ensuing kickoff ended hope of a comeback. The final score of the game came when the back up Tornado quarterback fumbled the ball. Schacht recovered the ball and took it to the house. The final score was Abingdon 55, Iroquois West 30.