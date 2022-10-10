The Sabers of St. Thomas More handed the MCP Bearcats their first defeat of the season on Friday night.

After a holding call against the Bearcats on the opening kickoff, Sawyer Laffoon and company moved the ball down the field but was unable to capitalize on the possession. The Sabers took over on downs at the 38 yard line and were able to draw first blood scoring the first touchdown of the game. Their attempt at a 2 pt. conversion was denied by Carter Borgers. MCP was unable to score on their next possession with QB Laffoon punting the ball away. Saber QB, Matt Delorenzo looked to add to the scoreboard but Bearcat junior, Gavin Schunke intercepted the pass and gave the Bearcats a chance to even the score. After a pass to Ryan "Beans" King, Laffoon ran the ball for 16 yds to put the first TD up for MCP. Tyler Neukomm contributed to the series with a 2 pt. conversion, putting the Bearcats up 8-6 with 9:25 left in the half.

