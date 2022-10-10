The Sabers of St. Thomas More handed the MCP Bearcats their first defeat of the season on Friday night.
After a holding call against the Bearcats on the opening kickoff, Sawyer Laffoon and company moved the ball down the field but was unable to capitalize on the possession. The Sabers took over on downs at the 38 yard line and were able to draw first blood scoring the first touchdown of the game. Their attempt at a 2 pt. conversion was denied by Carter Borgers. MCP was unable to score on their next possession with QB Laffoon punting the ball away. Saber QB, Matt Delorenzo looked to add to the scoreboard but Bearcat junior, Gavin Schunke intercepted the pass and gave the Bearcats a chance to even the score. After a pass to Ryan "Beans" King, Laffoon ran the ball for 16 yds to put the first TD up for MCP. Tyler Neukomm contributed to the series with a 2 pt. conversion, putting the Bearcats up 8-6 with 9:25 left in the half.
STM was again unable to score on their next possession, punting the ball away and the Bearcats took over on the 14 yd line. After a big pass to Justin Tillman failed, Laffoon handed the ball off to Nuekomm for a large gain in yards but the Saber defense proved too much for the Bearcats as they took over on downs on the 2 yd line. After a failed drive for the Sabers, the teams headed to the locker room for the half with a score of 8-6.
Tyler Neukomm added another touchdown during the 3rd quarter but was denied the 2 pt conversion. Before the end of the quarter, the Sabers ran back a kickoff to the 40 yd line but had to punt the ball away and the Bearcats took over at the 16 yd line.
At the top of the 4th quarter, the Bearcats fumbled the ball and STM capitalized with another touchdown. The 2 pt. conversion attempt was no good. The Bearcats started their next possession deep in their own territory after a kickoff fumble and recovery. A holding penalty pushed them back to almost the goal line but Sawyer Laffoon, followed by Tyler Neukomm, both had big runs to march the Bearcats down the field. Neukomm would go on to score another touchdown for the Bearcats after an unnecessary roughness call against the Sabers. The 2 pt. conversion attempt was no good. The Sabers answered with their own touchdown after an unnecessary roughness penalty against the Bearcats but this time, their 2 pt. conversion was successful.
The Bearcats and Sabers continued to turn the ball over on downs, each team punting the ball away during their possession. MCP looked to end the game with one last big possession when Laffoon connected with Justin Tillman at the 14 yd line and then Laffoon ran the ball before being forced out of bounds. Neukomm ran the ball but was stopped just short of the 1st down and the Sabers took over on downs. Unable to score before the end of regulation time, the game headed to OT with a score of 20-20.
MCP scored first but was unable to add the extra 2 point. STM reciprocated with a touchdown but was also unable to add the extra 2 points, sending the game into double overtime. This time, the Sabers scored first, successfully adding the 2 pt. conversion. MCP's attempt to even the score was interrupted by an endzone INT by the Sabers to end the game with a score of 26-34.
The MCP Bearcats move to 6-1 on the season and will face Danville Schlarman Saturday afternoon (Oct 15) at 2pm. "Senior Day" festivities will commence before the 2pm kickoff at Sam Fanning Stadium in Milford.