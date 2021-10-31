GILMAN—The 2021 IHSA Football playoffs kicked off this last weekend. The Iroquois West Raiders (7-2) welcomed the Monmouth United Red Storm (6-3). This game had everthing from massive hits to disputed calls. In the end the Raiders came out on top 35-26.
The Red Storm won the toss and elected to receive the ball. The first play of the game was a quarterback keeper that netted United just four yards. They would not move the ball any further and were forced to punt.
The first Raider drive started on the two yard line. Auston Miller was up first for the Raiders and he didn't disappoint. It took him just two plays to get the a first down moving the ball out to the 20 yard line. The Raiders quarterback, Sam McMillan, handed off to Trystyn Schacht who collected another couple of first downs. Iroquois West kept pounding the ball up the middle taking it to the six yard line. Schacht again took it up the middle on fourth down but was stopped just short of the first down. The Red Storm took over and was flagged for a false start. Two plays later Aidan Parkins connected with Abel Wilson for six points. They made an attempt at converting two points and failed.
The Raiders first drive did not end as they had hoped it would. Schacht and John Ahlden combined to move the ball on the ground picking up two first downs and a score. Ahlden punched in the touchdown from the seven yard line tieing the score at six. The extra point was good giving Iroquois West the lead 7-6.
The Red Storm got the ball back with time running out on the quarter. Cormaic Flynn got the ball and was stopped in the back field. Parkins stumbled on second down just before time expired. Coming out of the break the Red Storm's troubles continued. Parkins fumbled the ball but was able to recover it only to get sacked. Looking at a fourth and 21 United opted to punt.
The Raiders took over possession again handed off to Schacht and Ahlden. The power run game along with multiple encroachment calls helped the Raiders move the ball once again into the endzone. Schacht rushed it in from the 16 yard line. The extra point was good. The score was Iroquois West 14, United 6.
Sometimes you can get great results from broken plays. On the first two downs of their next possession the Red Storm were stopped for a loss. They were looking at a third and 15 when the Raider defense flushed Parkins out of the pocket. He ran to his right and threw one of those passes that should only work on a video game. He found Flynn who took the ball 66 yards down the sideline for the score. They converted two points tieing the score at 14.
Iroquois West did not waist time striking back. If it isn't broken, don't fix it. Schacht and Ahlden again worked together to move the ball down the field. Schacht found the endzone again adding six more points to the board for the Raiders pushing the lead to seven, 21-14.
The Raiders had the ball to start the second half. Three plays into the third quarter a Raider fumble recovered by the Red Storm appeared as if momentum might swing away from the home team. It took just four plays for Parkins to find Abel Wilson through the air for the Red Storm touchdown. They failed again to convert the two points. Iroquois West clung to a one point lead 21-20.
The Raiders again had the answer on the very next drive. They fumbled twice on two separate plays before Schacht found a lane rushing for 36 yards and the score. The game was beginning to feel like a heavy weight bought. The Raiders would duck and weave fighting off the right cross from the Red Storm. United came right back on the next series driving the ball 80 yards and finishing with a short three yard pass for another touchdown. Although the Red Storm had been unsuccessful to this point they still opted for the two point conversion. They were unable to convert. The score going into the final quarter of play was Iroquois West 28, United 26.
The fourth quarter started off with a bang. Schacht broke free from the defense and took the 56 yards for another Raider touchdown putting them up 35-26. The Red Storm again marched the ball down the field but stalled out on the 22 yard line giving the ball back to the Raiders. Schacht and Ahlden spent the entire game carving up the Red Storm defense. The final Raider drive started with just under seven minutes left in the game. They were able to get the ball down to the five yard line and were facing a fourth and one situation. It appeared they might have gotten the first down when chaos broke out at the hands of the officiating crew. The side judge removed the unclipped the ball marker from the chains on the sideline before a first down determination had been made. He then tried to replace it much to the consternation of the Red Storm fans. They eventually called for the chains and the call went against the Raiders. United got one last chance to score but nothing would come of it. The Raider's Izayah Hargett intercepted the ball.
The final score was Iroquois West 35, United 26. The Raiders travel to Abingdon Avon on Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.