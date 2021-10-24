CLINTON—The Iroquois West Raiders are already having their best season in fifteen years. Friday evening they had the opportunity to improve on that mark. The Raiders traveled to Sprague Field at Clinton High School. They entered the match up having already clinched a spot in the playoffs with a record of 6-2. A win over Clinton would give them their best mark since the 2003 Championship squad.
The Raiders started the game with the ball. They got stuffed at the line of scrimmage on their first two attempts. On the third down a passing attempt went incomplete. It appeared as if they would end their first drive with a punt. They got into punting formation and Damian Melgoza received the ball scampering for the first down. The Raiders handed the ball off to Trystyn Schacht. A holding penalty pushed the ball back. On second down with 15 yards to go Schacht ran it for the first touchdown of the game. The Raiders weren't finished. They found the endzone again when Sam McMillan connected with Daltin Austin for an 11 yard touchdown pass giving Iroquois West a 14-0 lead.
The Maroons finally got on the board with eight minutes remaining in the second half. They began their drive on the 28 yard line and moved the ball 70 yards putting together a combinations of run and pass. It culminated in a quarterback keeper for the score. The Maroons would not score again. Iroquois West scored again before the end of the half. Schacht broke off a 37 yard touchdown run giving the Raiders a 21-7 lead.
The Maroons were forced to punt coming out of the intermition. The Raiders drive stalled at the 27 yard line and they had to settle for a field goal. On the next Maroon drive they stole a page from the Raider playbook attempting a fake punt that was not successful. Following the botched fake punt the Raiders took just two plays to find the endzone again. Auston Miller rushed for 13 yards in the scoring effort giving them a 31-7 lead.
The final score of the game game late in the fourth quarter. Clinton was on the move when Daltin Austin intercepted the pass. Schacht took the handoff and rushed 31 yards for the touchdown. The final score was Iroquois West 37, Clinton 7.
The Raiders head to the playoffs with a record of 7-2. They will face Monmouth (6-3) in the first round.
Clifton 32, Momence 8
Clifton traveled to Momence for the final game of the regular season. Riding a two game losing streak. Momence at 6-2 had already clinched a playoff spot.
Luke Shoven scored for the Comets intercepting the ball and returning it 16 yards for the touchdown. Shoven then hit Carson Turner for the two point conversion. Shoven struck twice in the second quarter. Both scores came on the ground.
Tristan Schmidt scored for the Comets in the fourth quarter punching it in from three yards. Momence finally got into the endzone but it was too little, too late. Shoven scored the last touchdown of the game again intercepting the ball and returning it for a touchdown.
The Comets are set to face Erie-Prophetstown. The Panthers dropped their first two games of the season. From that point forward they didn't lose again winning their next seven matchups by an average of just over 25 points.