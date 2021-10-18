GILMAN—The Raiders are having one of those seasons. Five wins puts them on a firm footing for the upcoming playoffs. A win over the visiting Trojens would lock it in.
Iroquois West took four plays to get their first score. They capped their first drive with a 28 yard run by Trystyn Schacht. Dwight's took over but didn't hold on to ball long. They were forced to punt and the Raiders blocked it setting up excellent field position. Schacht ran it in for the second score of the game. Sam McMillan converted two points punching it in on the ground. Down 14-0 things went from bad to worse for the Trojens. On the ensuing kickoff they fumbled the ball and the Raiders recovered the ball. One play later and Iroquois West was up 21-0 after McMillan found Camden Brown. WIth 2:14 left in the first quarter Dwight fumbled and Iroquois West again recovered the ball. They were able to move the ball to 20 yard line before time expired.
The Raiders scored again on the first play of the second quarter putthing them up 28-0. Dwight could not stop the Raider run game. Iroquois West crossed into the endzone two more times before the end of the half. Going into the intermission the Raiders led 42-0. The Raiders added two more touchdowns in the second half. Dwight was able to finally get on the board late in the game.
Schacht led the way for the Raiders accumulating 221 yards on the ground along with two touchdowns. Gabriel Alvarez, Auston Miller, John Ahiden and Clayton Leonard all scored a touchdown on the ground. Daltin Austin caught one pass for 20 yards and one recieving touchdown. Aiden Tilstra had two sacks.
The Raiders travel to Clinton for their final regular season game. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Digital tickets are required for entry into the game. They can be purchased online from the school website. Questions should be directed to their athletic department.