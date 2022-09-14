LAKE STATION — South Newton pulled away from host Lake Station with a 19-point fourth quarter to pick up a 54-36 victory on Friday, Sept. 9.
The Rebels (3-1) led 35-28 before scoring back-to-back touchdowns in the early stages of the fourth quarter to take control.
Conner Latta caught a 15-yard pass from Evyn Krug for a 41-28 lead and Lucas Bogucki ran the ball in from the 11-yard line for a 47-28 score. Edgardo Andrade-Luna kicked the extra point after Bogucki’s score to give his team a 48-28 lead.
Krug’s 42-yard touchdown run later in the quarter accounted for the final score.
The Eagles actually led early in the game, getting a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Peyton McIntosh of 11 and 40 yards for a 12-6 score. The TD passes came after Krug hit Bogucki with a 38-yard strike early in the first quarter.
Krug then connected with Chayse Stillabower and Bogucki for a pair of scores, including a 12-yard pass that knotted the score at 12-12 to Stillabower.
Stillabower would haul in a 2-point conversion pass to give his team the lead for good at 14-12. On South Newton’s next possession, Krug hit Bogucki with a 27-yard TD pass and Krug’s 2-point run gave the Rebels a 22-12 lead at halftime.
The teams combined for four scores in the third period. Sean Mukasa’s 26-yard pass catch from Krug and Andrade-Luna’s extra-point kick gave South Newton a 29-12 lead.
Lake Station would answer with a 29-yard pass from McIntosh to Karmine Hubbard. McIntosh then hit Emmanual Torres with a 2-point pass to pull Lake Station within nine points (29-20).
Krug’s 31-yard touchdown run for a 35-20 lead was answered by a 4-yard TD run by McIntosh, who added the 2-point conversion to keep his team close.
McIntosh would finish with 268 yards of offense, including 199 through the air on 10 of 20 passing. He had four TD passes and added a touchdown run.
Krug gained 361 total yards for the Rebels, including 200 yards on the ground. He ran the ball 17 times for a pair of scores and Bogucki added a score, running the ball 10 times for 46 yards.
Bogucki also caught four passes for 91 yards with two touchdowns. Krug completed 9 of 17 passes for 161 yards and five touchdowns. He threw one interception.
Defensively, Caden Martin had two sacks and 4.5 tackles. Krug and Mukasa also had 4.5 tackles apiece