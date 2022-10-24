It was a perfect night for football when Covington hosted North Vermillion in the opening round of 1A Sectional 42, but the game did not live up to the weather.
The game was entertaining enough for the fans, but inconsistent play by both teams left their coaches disappointed when they discussed things in their post-contest interviews.
Covington coach Mike Cross said “We had highs and lows – good and bad things happened. We needed to play better at times tonight, but we still improved over the season.”
On the other side of the field, Falcon head coach Brian Crabtree said the game showed why his team “is 6-4 and not 9-1”, remarking, “There’s a reason – it’s consistency. We just aren’t making some of the plays we need to make, but we know it and we’ll continue to work on getting better this week in practice.”
Examples of both kinds of play were on display for the first three quarters (before the game went to a running clock) as each team made their fair share of big plays and painful mistakes.
On the third play of the game with the Trojans having the first possession, Andrew Botner of the Falcons picked off an errant pass to give his team the ball on their own 41.
A second big play for the visitors happened two plays later as, after a seven-yard run by Wyatt Walters, North Vermillion quarterback Jerome White ran 52 yards for a touchdown and a 8-0 lead.
Covington started their second drive well enough with a 10-yard run by Dane Gerling, but then the offense sputtered and the team had to punt.
Another big run by White followed, this one for 59 yards, that led to a two-yard run by Jeremiah Ziebart that put the Falcons up 14-0 when their two-point try failed.
The Trojans reached the scoreboard on their next drive, one of 6 plays that had runs by Gerling and Cian Moore along with passes from Wyatt Moncrief to Whylee Goulding and Duncan Keller with the latter receiver scoring from 15 yards out to make it 14-7 after an Atticus Grzeskiewicz kick.
North Vermillion kept the ball on the ground with Botner, White and a newly-healthy Cody Tryon combining to make it 22-7 with the visitors scoring the extra two points on a pass from White to Daniel Woody.
Covington took the opposite approach on their next drive, going to the air with early successful passes to Goulding, Gerling and Keller, but they failed to convert on a fourth-down pass – the kind of good and not-good plays that Cross would later mention.
White would run for another touchdown from 12 yards out on the next North Vermillion drive – making it 30-6 – and then three plays later, Shawn Martin picked off a Trojan pass to give his team the ball on the Covington 26.
White passed to Walters for 17 yards and then took two carries to run for a touchdown for a 36-7 score that stayed that way for the final two minutes before halftime.
North Vermillion got the ball to open the third quarter, but four plays into their drive, Moore picked off a pass for Covington and had a good return on it only to have the yardage be erased by a penalty that put the ball on the Trojan five.
A couple of runs and a pass followed before Moncrief threw to Keller for a 67-yard touchdown pass and a 36-14 score after the extra point kick.
As had been the case all night, the opposing team came right back, getting two big pass plays, one of 23 yards to Matthew Dawson and one of 27 yards to Woody for a touchdown that saw the Falcons go up 42-14 when their two-point try came up short.
After each team made a drive that ended with an unsuccessful fourth-down play, Covington got the ball back and scored with Keller getting his third touchdown of the night, this one from 27 yards out that made it 42-20 after Landen Baker blocked the extra point.
White came right back with a 19-yard run for a touchdown and then pitched to Botner for a two-point play for a 50-20 score and then on the next Falcon drive he ran in from 25 yards out, making the score 56-20 and triggering the running clock for the remainder of the game.
Each team put in their reserves and JV players to close out the contest with neither team able to reach the end zone to make the final 56-20.
White ended the game with 279 yards on the ground and 116 yards passing while Moncrief had 243 yards in the air and four on the ground.
The Falcon victory gave Crabtree his 100th win at the school and he immediately gave credit to his assistant coaches and all the players who contributed over the eleven years he had been at North Vermillion.
He then reiterated that his team needed to improve, saying, “We didn’t make some plays we should have made. We’re not going to make a run in the post-season playing like this. We’ve got to get better and more consistent.”
Cross said the game showed what his team had battled all season long – mental mistakes – but he pointed out that the squad had bettered itself as the year progressed.
He spoke about his seniors, saying they were special to him as they were his first such group as a head coach and explaining how they worked hard all season to reach toward their potential and also aided the younger players.
“They helped create some up-and-coming leaders for the future,” Cross explained. “That’s a big thing when you are trying to build a culture of winning.”