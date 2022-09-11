The MCP Bearcats might be 3-0 on the season, but senior QB, Sawyer Laffoon isn't focusing on their winning record.
"Next week is a big week. We're playing the #1 team in the state. We're gonna come prepared. We're gonna give them a run for their money...we've gotta come as a team and hopefully come out with a victory. Go 1 and 0." Head Coach Clint Schwartz added, "Absolutely...we talk a lot about just going 1 and 0. It sounds very cliche' for a coach to say that, but I think our guys truly buy into that. On our schedule, we know what's coming up over the next few weeks but our guys were focused on Blue Ridge. They overcame some mistakes made by ourselves and our defense did a good job but it goes back to that 1 and 0 philosophy of 'just take care of who you're playing.'"
The Bearcats set the pace early on in the game with a recovered onside kick at the 49 yd line. From there, Justin Tillman scored a touchdown and then a 2 pt conversion in just the first 4 minutes of the game. Carter Borgers added a TD of his own early in the 2nd quarter but the Bearcats failed to close on the 2 pt conversion attempt. Blue Ridge, not wanting to go into the half empty-handed, saw Joey Cole run in a TD for the Knights and then returned to the endzone for the 2 pt conversion. At halftime, the score stood 8-14 in favor of the Bearcats.
With 7 minutes left in the 3rd quarter, Laffoon connected with Tillman again for a Bearcat TD and Gavin Schunke took the ball in for the extra 2 points. The teams then traded fumble recoveries but a stout Bearcats D-line kept the Knights from capitalizing and handing them a Homecoming loss.
The Bearcats next focus on a Friday night kickoff (7pm) at Amboy High School.