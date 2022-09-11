The MCP Bearcats might be 3-0 on the season, but senior QB, Sawyer Laffoon isn't focusing on their winning record.

"Next week is a big week. We're playing the #1 team in the state. We're gonna come prepared. We're gonna give them a run for their money...we've gotta come as a team and hopefully come out with a victory. Go 1 and 0." Head Coach Clint Schwartz added, "Absolutely...we talk a lot about just going 1 and 0. It sounds very cliche' for a coach to say that, but I think our guys truly buy into that. On our schedule, we know what's coming up over the next few weeks but our guys were focused on Blue Ridge. They overcame some mistakes made by ourselves and our defense did a good job but it goes back to that 1 and 0 philosophy of 'just take care of who you're playing.'"

