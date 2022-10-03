MCP continued their winning ways on Saturday afternoon when they faced the Pawnee Indians at home after a month on the road. The Bearcats set the tone early as they recovered their own opening onside kick. Tyler Neukomm commanded the first 3 carries of the game, earning a quick 1st down for MCP. The Indians and Bearcats traded penalties during that opening drive, but Noah Phelan punched in the first TD for MCP with Neukomm running in the 2 pt. conversion.
The Indians marched up the field with every intention of returning the favor to MCP, but just before the goal, Bearcat junior Gavin Schunke intercepted a pass from Pawnee QB Brandon Bartolomucci. The Bearcats ended the 1st quarter with an 8-0 lead.
At the top of the 2nd quarter, Sawyer Laffoon captured a 1st down for the Bearcats but it wasn't enough in the end as the Bearcats turned over the ball on downs. The Indians failed to score again when Chase Clutteur recovered an Indian fumble. After a holding penalty against the Bearcats reversed a 2 pt conversion following a Bearcat TD, the Indian defense managed an INT of their own on the second attempt. Later in the quarter, Caleb Clutteur recovered an Indian fumble on the 50 yd line. Laffoon moved the ball down the field with a 37 yd pass to Justin Tillman and then Laffoon ran the ball into the endzone. Neukomm was tasked with running in the 2 pt. conversion with 8:26 left in the half, putting the Bearcats up 22-0.
MCP kept their foot on the gas when Bearcat senior, Chase Clutteur recovered another onside kick and Sawyer Laffoon ran the ball 40 yards. Tyler Neukomm added 6 more points and Justin Tillman completed the drive with another 2 pt. conversion. After a long kick by the Bearcats, the Indians began their drive to the endzone in hopes of scoring before the end of the half. Those hopes would be dashed after a fumble that was recovered by MCP's Caleb Clutteur. Laffoon made short work of the remaining time in the 1st half and floated a 36 yd pass to Neukomm for another Bearcat touchdown and Justin Tillman topped off the half with 2 more points on the scoreboard for MCP. Indian QB Bartolomucci scrambled in the closing seconds of the half, throwing up a big pass only to be denied by Laffoon. The Bearcats headed to the locker room at the end of the half, leading Pawnee 38-0.
The 2nd half of the game opened with the Indians attempting an onside kick of their own, but Brennan Schmink wouldn't allow it and came up with the ball for MCP instead. Neukomm and Laffoon, with the help of their offensive line, would march the ball down the field for yet another MCP touchdown. This time, instead of the 2 pt. conversion attempt, MCP opted for the traditional kick with Noah Phelan splitting the uprights and bringing the score to 45-0. With this score, the scoreboard converted to a running clock.
Mid-way through the 3rd quarter Ryan "Beans" King added a qb sack to his stats but the Indians were finally able to get on the board with a big 46 yd pass touchdown and followed with a 2 pt. conversion after an offsides penalty by the Bearcats. During their next possession, the Bearcats were unable to score so the Indians took over on downs but their bad luck continued as Pawnee fumbled on the 1 yd line and MCP's Max Cook recovered the ball to end the quarter.
The 4th quarter saw more Bearcat underclassmen seeing additional reps as Dierks Neukomm remained at quarterback and Caleb Clutteur gained 2 more sacks but the endzone saw no more action and the game ended 45-8.
MCP's Chase Clutteur commented after the game regarding the team's "1-0" mentality and not getting overconfident with their, now, 6-0 record. "We like to go 1-0 every week...enjoy it while it lasts on Sunday and then move on to the next opponent...we're going to enjoy it as a team and take the day and then come back and get ready to go for the next week so that 1-0 mentality is really what it's all about." Fellow senior, Max Cook added, "It's just something that the coaching staff preaches...always talking about that post-game hangover after a big win. You can never be content with where you are...it's really just about a lot of preparing, 1-0, and you gotta have the mindset of 'being on the hunt', lion-mode, never getting off the hunt no matter what the scoreboard says..." The Bearcats will continue their hunt Friday night (Oct 7) at 7pm against the Sabers of St. Thomas More, a conference matchup at home on Jack Shanks Field in Milford. October 7th is also Milford's Homecoming with Coronation of the Homecoming King and Queen taking place Thursday night after the annual Homecoming Variety Show.