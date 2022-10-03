MCP continued their winning ways on Saturday afternoon when they faced the Pawnee Indians at home after a month on the road. The Bearcats set the tone early as they recovered their own opening onside kick. Tyler Neukomm commanded the first 3 carries of the game, earning a quick 1st down for MCP. The Indians and Bearcats traded penalties during that opening drive, but Noah Phelan punched in the first TD for MCP with Neukomm running in the 2 pt. conversion.

The Indians marched up the field with every intention of returning the favor to MCP, but just before the goal, Bearcat junior Gavin Schunke intercepted a pass from Pawnee QB Brandon Bartolomucci. The Bearcats ended the 1st quarter with an 8-0 lead.

Tags

Trending Food Videos