It’s that time of year again…football playoff time and the MCP Bearcats made quick work of their first opponent, the AFC Raiders, ending their season with a 70-24 loss.

The Bearcats won the toss before the game and deferred to the 2nd half, kicking an onside kick that was quickly picked up by the Raider offense, but they were unable to capitalize on the shortened field and turned the ball over on downs.

