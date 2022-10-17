The Schlarman Hilltoppers came into Milford Saturday afternoon looking to build on their 3-4 record but left disappointed as the MCP Bearcats scored quickly and continued to do so throughout the game. The Bearcats celebrated "Senior Day" by sending every senior over the goal line with ball in hand during Saturday's game.
Schlarman Academy received the opening kickoff but a stiff Bearcat defense kept the Hilltoppers from capitalizing on their opening drive. Sawyer Laffoon made quick work of the turnover on downs with a long pass to Justin Tillman at the 28 yard line. Tyler Neukomm gained another 7 yards and Mason Blanck punched in the first 6 points for MCP with a 2 pt. conversion by Neukomm. The Bearcat’s "All Gas No Breaks" philosophy didn't let up with a Bearcat onside kick recovered by Caleb Clutteur that led to a touchdown by Tyler Neukomm. Laffoon's pass to Tillman for a 2 pt. conversion attempt was unsuccessful. MCP opted for another onside kick and this time, older brother, Chase Clutteur came up with the ball denying the Toppers another possession.
Laffoon's pass to Gavin Schunke was incomplete, but Tyler Neukomm made up the yards with a big run for a Bearcat 1st down. A quarterback keeper for Laffoon proved profitable as he ran in a 14 yd. touchdown and then passed the ball to Tillman for the extra 2 points with 5:05 left in the 1st quarter and a score of 22-0. The Toppers lined up for the kickoff but this time, it was Gavin Schunke who recovered the onside kick. Sawyer Laffoon threw a long pass to Justin Tillman followed by a big run for RB Mason Blanck that set up Laffoon for another 14 yard touchdown run. Coach Clint Schwartz sent Noah Phelen out to send the ball through the uprights for the extra point.
The Toppers were able to take possession at the kick off but were unable to progress down the field, punting it away after a big sack by Mason Blanck. A long pass by Laffoon ate up a ton of yardage giving the Bearcats a 1st down. In a QB change-up, the ball ended up in Mason Blanck's hands who passed the ball to Tillman in the endzone. Laffoon took back the QB reins for the extra points, handing the ball off to Luke Trumann who steamrolled the Topper defense for an extra 2 points. With just 35 seconds left in the 1st quarter, the Bearcats led the Hilltoppers 37-0.
The Hilltoppers didn't give up, managing a 54 yard touchdown after breaking several Bearcat tackles. Their 2 pt. conversion attempt was no good and they tried an onside kick attempt themselves but Bearcat senior, Tevon Longest was too quick and scooped up the ball for a Bearcat drive at the 47 yard line. After an unfortunate block in the back penalty, the Bearcats gained several yards setting up Chase Clutteur for a touchdown, but the extra point kick was no good. During the next possession, Carter Borgers recovered a Schlarman fumble on the 37 yard line and Laffoon added another touchdown to the scoreboard for the Bearcats, this time sending senior Brennan Schmink in for the 2 pt. conversion.
A long kickoff caught by the Toppers placed their next drive on the 21 yard line and a big pass ate up valuable yardage for Schlarman before Gavin Schunke intercepted the ball to end the half with a score of 51-6.
Coming out of the locker room at the top of 2nd half, the Toppers attempted an onside kick but Caleb Clutteur covered the ball first. With a significant lead, Coach Schwartz sent in fresh legs and Brennan Schmink ran the ball for a 1st down followed by another long run setting up QB Dierks Neukomm for his first touchdown of the day. Max Cook ran the ball in for the Bearcats and another 2 points. Dierks Neukomm forced a Topper fumble on their next possession and MCP's Zaiden Koester recovered the ball. Neukomm ran the ball a handful of times down the field before running the ball into the endzone with Tevon Longest successfully adding a 2 pt. conversion.
The Hilltoppers answered the Neukomm touchdown with a 67 yard run by Jerrius Atkinson and their 2 pt. conversion attempt was good bringing the score to 67-14. Brennan Schmink picked up the Topper onside kick but fumbled the ball on the next play and the Toppers took possession and scored another touchdown. On their 2 pt. conversion attempt, the pass was tipped and batted down to end the 3rd quarter with a score of 67-20.
At the top of the 4th quarter, Carter Borgers added his own onside kick cover but QB Dierks Neukomm handed the ball back to the Hilltoppers with a fumble. The Toppers handed the ball back to the Bearcats with another Gavin Schunke interception. A block in the back penalty set the Bearcats back a bit in yards but a big 37 yard touchdown run by Schmink, followed by a 2 pt. conversion run by Ryan "Beans" King brought the score to 75-20 with 5:24 left in the game. Schlarman answered in the closing minutes of the game with another touchdown but couldn't capitalize on the 2 pt. conversion attempt. Carter Borgers finished off the day with a 49 yard touchdown run and the game ended with the Bearcats toppling the Toppers, 81-26.
After the game, Gavin Schunke, who is just a hair shy of the school record for interceptions in a season, was asked what makes him so devastating to opposing teams pass attempts. With a grin and a shrug, Schunke replied "I don't know, I just get good reads sometimes...the ball falls right to where I am sometimes." In true Coach Schwartz fashion, a big lead gave the Bearcats the opportunity to switch things up on the field and play positions that they don't normally get to play. Carter Borgers commented, "I think it was fun for everyone because not everyone gets to play their dream position but today everyone got to mix in with every position, a lot of people got to score...especially the lineman, they loved that I'm sure and some of the freshmen too."
With a 7-1 record, the Bearcats head to Decatur Lutheran next week to face the undefeated Lions on their own turf. Senior lineman, Luke Trumann, gave us a glimpse of what we can expect from the Bearcats, "A lot of physicality and determination to beat them because they're undefeated...we want to get back to that spot where everyone thinks we're top dog...because we are." The Bearcats have secured a play-off berth but will be playing for bragging rights Friday night at 7pm.