The Schlarman Hilltoppers came into Milford Saturday afternoon looking to build on their 3-4 record but left disappointed as the MCP Bearcats scored quickly and continued to do so throughout the game. The Bearcats celebrated "Senior Day" by sending every senior over the goal line with ball in hand during Saturday's game.

Schlarman Academy received the opening kickoff but a stiff Bearcat defense kept the Hilltoppers from capitalizing on their opening drive. Sawyer Laffoon made quick work of the turnover on downs with a long pass to Justin Tillman at the 28 yard line. Tyler Neukomm gained another 7 yards and Mason Blanck punched in the first 6 points for MCP with a 2 pt. conversion by Neukomm. The Bearcat’s "All Gas No Breaks" philosophy didn't let up with a Bearcat onside kick recovered by Caleb Clutteur that led to a touchdown by Tyler Neukomm. Laffoon's pass to Tillman for a 2 pt. conversion attempt was unsuccessful. MCP opted for another onside kick and this time, older brother, Chase Clutteur came up with the ball denying the Toppers another possession.

