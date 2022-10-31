It’s that time of year again…football playoff time and the MCP Bearcats made quick work of their first opponent, the AFC Raiders, ending their season with a 70-24 loss.
The Bearcats won the toss before the game and deferred to the 2nd half, kicking an onside kick that was quickly picked up by the Raider offense, but they were unable to capitalize on the shortened field and turned the ball over on downs.
Tyler Neukomm picked up a 1st down on the Bearcats first drive of the series and then finished the job with a 52 yard touchdown. MCP was unable to complete the 2 pt conversion. After the Raiders were unsuccessful in their next possession, the Bearcats took over on downs at the Raider 43 yd line where Neukomm rushed for another 1st down, followed by a completed pass to Justin Tillman that ate up more yards. Neukomm rushed the remaining 26 yds for another touchdown.
Carter Borgers was handed the ball for a 2 point conversion, but the Raider defense kept him out of the endzone. On their next drive, the Raiders came close to scoring but Tyler Neukomm ended their drive with an interception in the endzone and returned the ball to the 46 yd line.
Sawyer Laffoon launched a long pass to Gavin Schunke for a touchdown and Neukomm successfully completed the 2 pt conversion. Ashton Franklin Center’s woes didn’t end there when on their next possession, Gavin Schunke snatched his 1st of 5 interceptions during Saturday afternoon’s contest. Laffoon rushed an incredible 56 yds to score a touchdown of his own and then completed a pass to Tillman for the extra 2 points. Schunke would go on to grab another 2 interceptions while Neukomm and Carter Borgers would both add another touchdown and Laffoon and Neukomm would both add a 2 pt conversion before ending the 1st quarter with a score of 42-0 .
At the start of the 2nd quarter, the Bearcats didn’t let off the gas and Caleb Clutteur roasted the Raiders with a 65 yd pick 6 with Tyler Neukomm adding an additional 2 points.
The Raiders managed to march their way down the field only to turn over the ball on downs in the redzone. Neukomm gave the Raiders a second look at their endzone after a fumble by the Bearcats. This time, the Raiders put the ball over the goal line but were unable to convert for the extra 2 points. Bolstered by the touchdown on their possession, AFC attempted an onside kick of their own and recovered it at the 45 yd line but were once again denied a meaningful possession by Gavin Schunke, who picked up his 4th interception of the game.
Carter Borgers would eat up yardage with a successful run, followed by a shovel pass from Laffoon to Neukomm for a 1st down. Mason Blanck would punch another Bearcat touchdown in but the 2 pt conversion was unsuccessful. The Bearcats would end the half with a 5th and final interception by Gavin Schunke, a 69 yd rushing touchdown for Tyler Neukomm, and a 2 pt conversion for Sawyer Laffoon. The half ended with a score of 64-6.
The 2nd half started with a running clock and a quarterback change for the Bearcats. Gavin Schunke took over QB duties for an injured 2nd string QB, Dierks Neukomm. Carter Borgers covered an onside kick from the Raiders and Brennan Schmink ran the ball for a 1st down. The Bearcats would turn the ball over with an unfortunate fumble and the Raiders put the ball in the back of the endzone. Noah Phelan recorded a big stop to make the Raider 2 pt conversion unsuccessful. The 3rd quarter would end with a score of 64-12
In the final quarter of the game, the Raiders would add another touchdown after a Bearcat fumble but the Bearcats would answer with a 35 yd rushing touchdown by Brennan Schmink. Justin Tillman would add an onside kick recovery for the Bearcats but MCP would end up turning the ball over on downs. AFC pushed hard until the end, marching up the field to score one last touchdown before the final buzzer sounded.
Schunke’s 5 interceptions breaks 3 school records: Most Interceptions in a Season, Most Interceptions in a Game, and Most Career Interceptions. Tyler Neukomm led all Bearcats with 244 rushing yards and Laffoon added 67 rushing yards.
When asked what the Bearcats needed to do to prepare each week, senior lineman Mason Blanck replied, "We just need to keep being us and playing how we play and be as physical as possible." Brennan Schmink added, "Our main focus is to just go 1-0 on the week. We each have our roles and if we play our roles each week, we should come out on top." Head Coach Clint Schwartz concluded, "I think the biggest thing for us is just don't be satisfied with where we're at. I think practice is really important this time of year...it's about us trying to get better every single day and we have a lot of buy-in with our guys and I think people can see that. I think it's a really good thing and our guys do a really good job...being an older, senior-led team that helps out a bunch too."
The Bearcats will face a previous opponent at 2 p.m. Nov. 5 when they host Amboy. The last time the Bearcats faced the Clippers, they won 40-30. This time, Amboy will have to travel to Milford and will look to even the score with MCP.