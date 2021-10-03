MILFORD—The Bearcats have struggled this season to get into the win column. Last week they ended a three week losing streak getting a close win over Amboy-LaMoille from Ohio. MCP was able to outlast their opponent 48-46. A win against Peoria Heights would bring the Bearcats back to .500.
The Bearcat attack was relentless. They scored when Sawyer Laffoon rushed for 25 yards. The two point conversion attempt failed. Peoria Heights struck back with a touchdown of their own. Kemaurion Richardson broke through the Bearcat defense rushing for a 15 yard score. The score would not get any closer. Milford scored twice more before the end of the half. Mason Blanck punched it into the endzone and Sam Kaeb broke off a 50 yard run to pushe the MCP lead to 14 points, 20-6.
The Patriots would only score one more time. MCP found the endzone two more times during the third period. Kaeb collected 38 yards on the way to his second score of the afternoon and Laffoon connected with Angel Salinas for a 68 yard touchdown pass. They would add one more in the final quarter for good measure. Nick Warren rushed for 21 yards. The Bearcats defeated the Patriots 50-14.
MCP accumulated 502 total yards, 219 through the air and 283 on the ground. Sawyer Laffoon completed 11 out of 17 passes including two touchdowns. Sam Kaeb led the Bearcats with 2 touchdown and 109 rushing yards averaging 17.2 yards per carry. Laffoon added to his day with 95 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.
The Bearcats play Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon on October 2, 2021. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.