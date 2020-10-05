The town of Milford was able to experience a taste of high school football on Oct. 2 at the MCP football scrimmage that took place at the high school.
This was the team's third scrimmage of the year, though this time was under different circumstances complete with a full team draft led by members of the team.
"In our first two scrimmages, we just had the varsity team face each other and the JV team face each other," said MCP football head coach, Clint Schwartz.
"This one, the kids were really excited for. We have three senior linemen on our team and I feel like the linemen really got the short end of this stick this fall with there being no contact. They can't really truly do what they do in football without being able to block each other. So, one of our seniors, Jacob Nash, drafted a team and then two other seniors, Seth VanHoveln and Ryan King drafted the other team. They had a live draft last Monday and freshmen through seniors showed up and had to pick what positions were going to be played. So, it made it a lot of fun and they also had to draft the coaches that were going to coach their team."
Schwartz said the event was a morale booster for the program and was glad to allow the seniors to have their chance to play on the field.
"We knew going into the end of fall contact days, it's obvious that everybody misses fall football," said Schwartz. "Our seniors and everybody else on the team still deserve to have time under the lights and to have some normalcy."
Schwartz, who was drafted to coach the White Team, actually ended up losing to the Blue Team 36-34 after a 65 yard pass from Sawyer Laffoon found the arms of Sam Kaeb to score with just two seconds left on the clock. But, although his team lost the event, Schwartz was just happy they were able to play in any capacity.
The IHSA announced earlier this year that football would be moved to begin on Feb. 15 and Schwartz says now, that's where his team's focus lies.
"In eight man football, we're going to follow whatever IHSA does," he said. "So, right now our main focus is to get ready for the spring. But, we have a lot of basketball players on our team and they are all encouraged to play whatever sport they want to play. So, the whole goal will be to focus on the speed and conditioning side of stuff and get ready for spring football."