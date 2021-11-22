The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association (IHSFCA) has released its All-State Teams for the 2021 Season. Iroquois West had two players named to the 2021 All-State Team. Clayton Leonard was named to the All-State team. Trystyn Schacht was named to the Honorable Mention All-State Team.

2021 IHSFCA ALL-STATE TEAM 1A

 PlayerPos Yr Ht Wt School Coach 
 Evan AntoniaLB/LB/P 12 6'2 225 Ridgeview/Lexington Coop  Hal Chiodo
 Matthew BeltranRB/DB 12 6'2 180 Forreston HS  Keynon Janicke
Leighton Damewood DL/OL 12 5'11 185 Abingdon-Avon HS Rick Quinn 
Beau Edwards DB 12 5'11 170 Arcola HS Nick Lindsey 
Kaden FarrellRB115'10185Ridgeview/Lexington Coop Hal Chiodo
Cormaic FlynnRB/RB/LB12 5'11 180 United (Monmouth) HS David Milroy 
Ethan Hefel DB/QB 12 6'1 180 Galena HS  Ed Freed
Mason Henry DL/OL 12 6'3 215 Brown County HS Tom Little 
Clayton Leonard OL 12 6'4 265 Iroquois West HS Jason Thiele 
Kyle LeonardWR/WR/K 12 6'2 185 Carrollton HS Nick Flowers 
Brody Mahon LB/TE 12 6'3 205 Lena-Winslow HS Ric Arand 
Brady Pembrook DB/QB 12 5'9 170 Greenfield/NW HS Joe Pembrook 
Grant Pohlman QB/LB 12 6'2 210 Carrollton HS Nick Flowers 
Jarrett Robertson OL 12 6'1 190 Central A&M HS Brent Weakly 
Ja'Kyan ShanklinRB 12 5'11 165 Athens HS Ryan Knox 
Drake Stuart LB/RB 12 6'0 210 Greenfield/NW HS Joe Pembrook 
Keegan Vankampen RB/LB 12 6'1 220 Fulton HS Patrick Lower 
Garret Williams RB/DB 12 5'11 155 Camp Point Central HS Brad Dixon 

2021 IHSFCA HONORABLE MENTION ALL-STATE TEAM 1A

PlayerPos Yr Ht Wt School Coach 
Lathan Barnett LB/RB12 5'11 190Winchester (West Central Coop) Matt Coultas
Gage DeVriesOL/DL12 6'1 285 Princeville HS Jon Carruthers 
Tom Durdan RB/DB11 5'10 160 Marquette Academy Tom Jobst 
Tate FullertonQB/DB12 6'0160 Brown County HS Tom Little 
Isaac GenenbacherRB/LB 11 6'2 190 Camp Point Central HS Brad Dixon 
Nathan Henry OL/DL12 6'2 280 Aurora Christian HS David Beebe 
Ethan JamesLB/RB 12 5'10 210 Illini West HS Lyle Klein 
Judah Mallette WR 11 6'3 185 Chicago Hope Academy Christopher Mallette 
Ryan MooreRB/DL 12 6'3 200 Winchester (West Central Coop) Matt Coultas 
Patrick Pierce LB/RB 12 6'2 195 Tuscola HS Andy Romine 
Trystyn SchachtHB11 5'8 200 Iroquois West HS Jason Thiele 
Easten SchislerQB/DB 12 5'10 150 Abingdon-Avon HS Rick Quinn 
Tanner SpencerRB/LB 12 5'10 185 Rushville Industry HS Brian Lafferty 
Lysten SyfertLB/RB12 5'10 185 Toledo Cumberland HS Lucas Watkins 
Jake WatsonRB/LB12 5'5 150 Nokomis HS Paul Watson 
Jakolbi WilsonDL/OL 12 6'4 330 Leo Catholic HS Michael Holmes 

