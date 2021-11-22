The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association (IHSFCA) has released its All-State Teams for the 2021 Season. Iroquois West had two players named to the 2021 All-State Team. Clayton Leonard was named to the All-State team. Trystyn Schacht was named to the Honorable Mention All-State Team.
2021 IHSFCA ALL-STATE TEAM 1A
|Player
|Pos
|Yr
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Coach
|Evan Antonia
|LB/LB/P
|12
|6'2
|225
|Ridgeview/Lexington Coop
|Hal Chiodo
|Matthew Beltran
|RB/DB
|12
|6'2
|180
|Forreston HS
|Keynon Janicke
|Leighton Damewood
|DL/OL
|12
|5'11
|185
|Abingdon-Avon HS
|Rick Quinn
|Beau Edwards
|DB
|12
|5'11
|170
|Arcola HS
|Nick Lindsey
|Kaden Farrell
|RB
|11
|5'10
|185
|Ridgeview/Lexington Coop
|Hal Chiodo
|Cormaic Flynn
|RB/RB/LB
|12
|5'11
|180
|United (Monmouth) HS
|David Milroy
|Ethan Hefel
|DB/QB
|12
|6'1
|180
|Galena HS
|Ed Freed
|Mason Henry
|DL/OL
|12
|6'3
|215
|Brown County HS
|Tom Little
|Clayton Leonard
|OL
|12
|6'4
|265
|Iroquois West HS
|Jason Thiele
|Kyle Leonard
|WR/WR/K
|12
|6'2
|185
|Carrollton HS
|Nick Flowers
|Brody Mahon
|LB/TE
|12
|6'3
|205
|Lena-Winslow HS
|Ric Arand
|Brady Pembrook
|DB/QB
|12
|5'9
|170
|Greenfield/NW HS
|Joe Pembrook
|Grant Pohlman
|QB/LB
|12
|6'2
|210
|Carrollton HS
|Nick Flowers
|Jarrett Robertson
|OL
|12
|6'1
|190
|Central A&M HS
|Brent Weakly
|Ja'Kyan Shanklin
|RB
|12
|5'11
|165
|Athens HS
|Ryan Knox
|Drake Stuart
|LB/RB
|12
|6'0
|210
|Greenfield/NW HS
|Joe Pembrook
|Keegan Vankampen
|RB/LB
|12
|6'1
|220
|Fulton HS
|Patrick Lower
|Garret Williams
|RB/DB
|12
|5'11
|155
|Camp Point Central HS
|Brad Dixon
2021 IHSFCA HONORABLE MENTION ALL-STATE TEAM 1A
|Player
|Pos
|Yr
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Coach
|Lathan Barnett
|LB/RB
|12
|5'11
|190
|Winchester (West Central Coop)
|Matt Coultas
|Gage DeVries
|OL/DL
|12
|6'1
|285
|Princeville HS
|Jon Carruthers
|Tom Durdan
|RB/DB
|11
|5'10
|160
|Marquette Academy
|Tom Jobst
|Tate Fullerton
|QB/DB
|12
|6'0
|160
|Brown County HS
|Tom Little
|Isaac Genenbacher
|RB/LB
|11
|6'2
|190
|Camp Point Central HS
|Brad Dixon
|Nathan Henry
|OL/DL
|12
|6'2
|280
|Aurora Christian HS
|David Beebe
|Ethan James
|LB/RB
|12
|5'10
|210
|Illini West HS
|Lyle Klein
|Judah Mallette
|WR
|11
|6'3
|185
|Chicago Hope Academy
|Christopher Mallette
|Ryan Moore
|RB/DL
|12
|6'3
|200
|Winchester (West Central Coop)
|Matt Coultas
|Patrick Pierce
|LB/RB
|12
|6'2
|195
|Tuscola HS
|Andy Romine
|Trystyn Schacht
|HB
|11
|5'8
|200
|Iroquois West HS
|Jason Thiele
|Easten Schisler
|QB/DB
|12
|5'10
|150
|Abingdon-Avon HS
|Rick Quinn
|Tanner Spencer
|RB/LB
|12
|5'10
|185
|Rushville Industry HS
|Brian Lafferty
|Lysten Syfert
|LB/RB
|12
|5'10
|185
|Toledo Cumberland HS
|Lucas Watkins
|Jake Watson
|RB/LB
|12
|5'5
|150
|Nokomis HS
|Paul Watson
|Jakolbi Wilson
|DL/OL
|12
|6'4
|330
|Leo Catholic HS
|Michael Holmes