Iroquois West grabbed a homecoming win against Salt Fork Sept. 16.
The sidelines were packed with spectators as the Raiders defeated the Storm 23-20. The Raiders scored first with a safety by Jace Pankey in the first quarter to put them at 2-0 going in to the second quarter. While the Storm would also score, the Raiders led at the half, the end of the third as well.
The Raiders’ scoring included two touchdowns from Trystyn Schacht and one from John Ahlden with Damian Melgoza providing the three kick points.
Leading the Raiders in rushing were Ahlden with 145 yards on 26 carries and Schacht with 141 yards on 29 carries.
Leading the team in tackles was Melgoza with eight total, four of which were solo, followed by Pankey with seven total tackles, two of which were solo. Izayah Hargett had five total with two solo, Ahlden had five total with one solo.
Garron Perzee had one sack in the game.
The Raiders are 4-0 on the year and host Seneca Sept. 23 for a conference matchup.