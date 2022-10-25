Iroquois West defeated Watseka is football action Oct. 21 at Iroquois West, 62-0.
Scoring for Iroquois West in the first quarter was done by touchdowns from John Ahlden, Trystyn Schacht, Garron Perzee and two from Sam McMillian with four point after kicks from Damian Melgoza.
Maso Miller scored for the Raiders in the second quarter and Melgoza’s point after kick was good. It was 41-0 going in to the half.
In the third quarter Dylan Hylbert scored the Raiders and Melgoza’s kick was good to make it 48-0.
Fourth quarter scoring for the Raiders included CJ Perzee who intercepted a pass and Christian Gayton who ran for 30 yards. Both Melgoza kicks were good to make the final score 62-0.
Iroquois West will host Dakota High School in the first round of football playoffs at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29.