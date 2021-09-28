SENECA—The Raiders lost their first game of the season last week when they matched up against the Salt Fork Storm. Heading into Friday night's matchup the Raiders were hoping to do something they haven't accomplished since the '07-'08 season, that is win four games. Getting the fourth win at this time would put them on course to do something else that has not been done in a long time and that is qualify for the playoffs. The last team that qualified for the playoffs was the '06-'07 squad. First they would need to get the fourth win.
Seneca started the game with possession of the football. A false start penalty forced them to punt. Trystyn Schacht had a big day for the Raiders rushing for 237 yards. Iroquois West took over on the 47 yard line. Schacht went to work getting the first of three first downs on their way to a Raider touchdown. Schacht punched in from the 5 yard line giving Iroquois West a 6-0 lead. The extra point was not good. Both teams traded possessions Things unraveled for the Raiders in the second quarter. Seneca went four and out giving the ball to the Raiders. Iroquois West fumbled the ball and Seneca recovered it. Two plays later Seneca's Collin Wright rushed for 40 yards to tie the score at six. The extra point gave Seneca the lead. The Raiders went four and out an their next possession and the Irish made them pay. Seneca quarterback, Nathan Grant, found Wright for a 54 yard touchdown reception. Seneca again was able score the extra point giving them a 14-6 lead. The kickoff went out of bounds giving the Raiders possession of the ball on the 35 yard line. Schaht once again was given the ball and he took it over 60 yards setting up another Raider touchdown. John Ahlden punched it in from the three yard line. This time the extra point was good. Seneca went into the half with a one point lead, 14-13.
Coming out of the intermission Iroquois West put their foot on the gas. They again took over possession on the 35 yard line. Schaht and Ahlden picked apart the Fighting Irish defense. The Raiders finished off the drive with a quarterback keeper. Sam McMillan found his way into the end zone for the score. Iroquois West took the lead 20-14. The next Seneca possession ended in a punt. Iroquois West took the ball down to the two yard lard before the end of the third quarter. The fourth quarter started with another Iroquois West touchdown. The Raiders would add one more touchdown to push their lead to 18 points, 32-14. Seneca added a score to their cause late. It was, however, too late to change the final outcome of the game. The final score was Iroquois West 32, Seneca 20.
The Raiders look to climb the playoff ladder next week. Five wins puts them in playoff contention. At 4-1 they are already looking at their best season in 14 years. They welcome the Momence Redskins. Momence is currently 3-2 with both losses coming on the road. Iroquois West is undefeated at home so far. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.