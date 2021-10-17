SENECA—The Central Comets were rolling. That came to a screaching halt when they traveled to Gilman to take on the Raiders. The evening was filled with fanfare, fire works and a low scoring affair. When the evening came to a close they were on the wrong side of the score board. The game at Seneca provided the Comets with the opportunity to get things rolling again.
The game was close throughout the first half. Seneca got on the board first but couldn't convert the extra point. Central answered in the second quarter adding six points and then getting the two point conversion. Going into halftime the Comets held a slight lead 8-6. Coming out of the intermission Seneca started the second half with possession of the ball. They fed Central a steady diet of their ground game. The Irish managed to chew up the entire third quarter never once giving up possession of the ball. They scored at the beginning of the fourth quarter. It was the first of several scores where the comets were outscored 22-0. They would eventually get one into the endzone with time winding down but it was too little, too late. Seneca won the matchup 28-14.
The Irish didn't completed a single pass only attempting three passes. They did their damage on the ground accumulating 290 yards. The Comet defense struggled to stop the run. The Irish were 10-15 on third down efficiency and 3-5 on fourth downs. Shoven had a good day passing for 239 yards and one touchdown. He did, however, throw one interception. The Comets were shut down on the run only gathering 28 yards.
The Comets welcome Momence for the regular season finale. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m.