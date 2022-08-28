On Aug. 25 the MCP Bearcats held their season opener at Jack Shanks Field in Milford and faced the Falcons of Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland. The Bearcats scored early and often in the first half and never looked back, flattening the Falcons 67-16.
After the game, Head Coach Clint Schwartz said "I'm just so proud of our guys. To come out and play like that our first week. They just did all the little things right that we preach and I just couldn't be any more proud of them right now."
Schwartz added, "I think we're nowhere near peaking...this is Week 1 and we're going to continue to get better. It helps when you start 8 seniors on offense...that says a lot about our group and then there's a few guys on defense, it was their first time starting. They did a really good job in kind of a 'Welcome to Varsity Football' moment for a few of them. I just think we're going to continue to get better, these guys are going to work hard, they aren't ever going to be satisfied and they're just a great group of guys."
MCP starts a month-long stretch of road trips next week in Martinsville before returning to Sam Fanning Stadium Oct. 1 against Pawnee.