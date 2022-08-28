On Aug. 25 the MCP Bearcats held their season opener at Jack Shanks Field in Milford and faced the Falcons of Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland. The Bearcats scored early and often in the first half and never looked back, flattening the Falcons 67-16. 

After the game, Head Coach Clint Schwartz said "I'm just so proud of our guys. To come out and play like that our first week. They just did all the little things right that we preach and I just couldn't be any more proud of them right now."

