The St. Anne-Donovan Cardinals traveled to Hoopeston Area to take on the Cornjerkers Tuesday.
St. Anne-Donovan took an early lead by scoring a run in the first inning, but Hoopeston Area answered with four runs of their own in the bottom of the first.
Hoopeston Area would hold the Cardinals scoreless for the next four innings while putting five more runs of their own.
The Cardinals scored two runs in the sixth inning but couldn’t put a dent in Hoopeston Area’s 9-3 lead.
The Cornjerkers added four more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and went on to defeat St. Anne-Donovan 13-3.
Eric Savoie led the Cardinals in offense with three hits and one RBI. Anthony Blake and Jesse Shell each had one hit and one RBI.
Blake pitched three innings for the Cardinals racking up five strikeouts and allowing six hits, four earned runs and no walks. Carter Ponton pitched two innings for the Cardinals and racked up three strikeouts while allowing three hits, no earned runs and two walks.
Hoopeston Area seniors Ben Brown and Derek Drayer had standout games on offense. Drayer had two hits and five RBI. Brown had two hits and four RBI. Keygan Field had two hits and one RBI. Nick Hofer hit a home run. Ryker Small had one hit and one RBI. Grant Morgan had two hits and Mason Rush had one hit.
Ethan Steiner had five innings pitched for the Cornjerkers with eight strikeouts, three hits, two walks and one earned run. Drayer pitched one inning with three strikeouts, three hits, no walks and no earned runs allowed.