East Central Illinois Community Action Agency is hosting its Third Annual Golf Fundraiser Scramble July 21 at Harrison Park, Danville, according to information from the agency.
Day of Event Registration begins at 8 a.m., putting contest at 9 a.m. and shotgun takes off at 10 a.m. The day includes prizes for First, Second, and Third Teams, Hole Contests and a raffle (including golf accessories).
There is an early registration fee and a members fee for Harrison Park members. Golf game, cart, lunch, and beverages are included in the registration fee. Day of event fee is higher. Registration forms may be downloaded from the agency website, comaction.org, under the “News” - “Upcoming Events” menu tab.
Event rules and sponsorship menu is also available online. People may contact the agency at 217-554-9122, comaction@comaction.org, or stop by the Agency at 56 N. Vermilion Street in Danville for more information.
This event is the major fundraiser of the year for East Central Illinois Community Action Agency. Because of the strict criteria set on each of the state and federal grants, the agency often has customers that need help but do not fit those criteria. This is when the need for unrestricted funds comes into play. Those unrestricted funds are from private donations and fundraisers.
Financial support expands the agency’s capacity to serve. Since 1965, Community Action has had one mission: to deliver additional educational and employment readiness services and resources to Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties’ most vulnerable individuals and families in achieving economic self-sufficiency and improving their current socio-economic condition.