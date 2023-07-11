East Central Illinois Community Action Agency is hosting its Third Annual Golf Fundraiser Scramble July 21 at Harrison Park, Danville, according to information from the agency.

Day of Event Registration begins at 8 a.m., putting contest at 9 a.m. and shotgun takes off at 10 a.m. The day includes prizes for First, Second, and Third Teams, Hole Contests and a raffle (including golf accessories).

