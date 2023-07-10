DANVILLE, IL – Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman recorded a milestone 300th victory as skipper of the Dans on Saturday night with a 12-4 win at the Alton River Dragons. Coleman has been manager of the Dans since the 2014 season, according to information provided.
Coleman’s overall record with the Dans is 300-216 for a .581 winning percentage. He has led the team to post-season action in seven of his nine seasons, including 2023 by virtue of the team winning the first-half title in the Wabash River Division.
Twice in the previous eight seasons the Dans have won 40 games, including last year when they were the regular season champions with a 40-17 record. He was named the league’s Manager of the Year in 2022. None of his teams have finished below .500.
Speed has been one of the hallmarks of Coleman’s style of play for Danville. His teams have led the Prospect League in stolen bases for six of the past eight seasons – included setting a league record in 2015 (136), 2017 (163) and 2018 (164). This year’s team is no exception – the Dans are again leading the league with 109 steals following play on Saturday.
His pitching staffs have also been leaders in strikeouts. They have been league leaders in strikeouts four of the previous eight seasons – setting records in 2016 (492), 2017 (575) and 2019 (583).
Summer baseball gives players a chance to build their skills and playing time. There have been 33 of Coleman’s Dans players that have either been drafted (29) or signed a professional contract, with five of them making it to the Majors: Ben Braymer (previously with the Nationals), Alfonso Rivas (now with the Padres), Bryan Baker (now with the Orioles), Josh Smith (now on the Rangers) and Ricky Karcher (with the Reds).
Coleman is no stranger to summer collegiate league baseball. He’s previously been a coach or assistant coach in the New England Collegiate League, Northwoods League, Coastal Plains League, Texas Collegiate League and Perfect Game Collegiate League. He also spent time coaching in the Frontier League with the Midwest Sliders/Oakland County Cruisers and Joliet Slammers.
A founding member of the Prospect League, one of the premier summer college leagues, the Dans are in their 35th season of wood-bat baseball.