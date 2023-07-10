DANVILLE, IL – Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman recorded a milestone 300th victory as skipper of the Dans on Saturday night with a 12-4 win at the Alton River Dragons. Coleman has been manager of the Dans since the 2014 season, according to information provided.

Coleman’s overall record with the Dans is 300-216 for a .581 winning percentage. He has led the team to post-season action in seven of his nine seasons, including 2023 by virtue of the team winning the first-half title in the Wabash River Division.