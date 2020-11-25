A Watseka High School student and multi-sport athlete signed on to continue his education and run track earlier this month at the University of Tennessee at Martin next fall.
Jameson Cluver, son of Watseka High School teachers Chad and Sherry Cluver, will be looking to study engineering while at school.
"Their program is one of the best," Jameson said. "When I went to visit, I was pleasantly surprised with how warm and welcoming the students and staff were. The minute I stepped on campus, I could tell it was where I wanted to be."
As a member of the high school track team, Jameson will also be looking to continue his career as a track athlete running in primarily sprinters' events under UT-Martin coaches Jolyta Henderson and Kevin Mangan.
Jameson's current track coach, Rich Dickte, is happy to see Jameson going on to achieve such success.
"It's always great to see an athlete that has worked so hard to achieve his goals," said Dickte. "I'm so happy that Jameson was able to find the perfect fit for both his academic and athletic futures. The Skyhawks have signed a fantastic young man."
His father, Chad, who also coached Jameson in high school basketball also had some words of encouragement regarding Jameson's decision.
"It was exciting news to get an offer from UT-Martin for Jameson to continue his track career," said Chad.
"Jameson loves track and competing and as his Dad it is great to see all of his hard work and dedication to being the best person he can be paying off. He has come a long way from Haiti to here. Jameson is a remarkable kid and I'm excited to watch him compete at a high level."
Jameson also extended his gratitude to those who have helped him get to where he is now and also offered some words of advice to those that may also have dreams and aspirations to carry on their sports abilities into college.
"First, I would like to thank Coach Dickte for his overwhelming support and his willingness to put in extra time to help me improve my skills. We would spend an hour or so every day outside on the track and for that I’m extremely grateful. Secondly, all of my teammates throughout my four years, but especially the guys I went to the state meet with my sophomore year. Their senior leadership and support made the track team feel like a family. Even though I was technically running my events alone, it felt as though they were right next to me with every stride," he said.
"If track is something you're super passionate about, keep chasing it and don't let anyone steer you away from your dream. Dream big and keep running."